Welcome to the Reader's morning briefing for Tuesday, March 28, 2017.
The U.S. Department of Justice will "claw back" police money for about 200 sanctuary states and cities, including Chicago, if they continue not to hand over undocumented immigrants for deportation, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Monday. Cities will have to prove that "they aren't impeding communication between their police and federal immigration authorities in order to continue receiving Justice Department grants," according to Bloomberg. "The American people are not happy with these results," Sessions said. "They know that when cities and states refuse to help enforce our immigration laws, our nation is less safe." After past threats to cut funding to sanctuary cities by President Donald Trump's administration, Mayor Rahm Emanuel has promised that Chicago will remain one. [Sun-Times] [Bloomberg]
A man was shot and wounded by a U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agent in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood Monday morning. The ICE agent was serving an arrest warrant at a home when the father of the man named in the warrant allegedly pointed a gun at agents. One of the agents fired at the father and injured him, according to a statement from ICE. Family members identified the wounded man as Felix Torres; his daughter Carmen Torres denied allegations that he was armed. "It's a lie when they say he was holding a gun. He doesn't even own a gun," she told DNAinfo Chicago. "They shot my dad. They shot him, and I don't know why." [Tribune] [DNAinfo Chicago]
A 50,000-square-foot museum dedicated to Chicago's blues music will open in the Loop in 2019, according to Crain's Chicago Business. The Chicago Blues Experience is scheduled to open at 25 E. Washington in the spring of 2019. "The black music tradition of Chicago has shaped world music, yet we haven't honored it, we haven't celebrated it, we haven't focused on it," said Department of Cultural Affairs & Special Events commissioner Mark Kelly. "This gives us an opportunity to do that." [Crain's Chicago Business]
More than half of adults living in West Englewood smoked, and 76 percent of the smokers are trying to quit, according to a new health study. The Sinai Community Health Survey studied nearly 2,000 residents in nine different neighborhoods: West Englewood, Chicago Lawn, Gage Park, Hermosa, Humboldt Park, North Lawndale, Norwood Park, South Lawndale, and part of West Town. West Englewood had the highest percentage of smokers at 51 percent, followed by Humboldt Park at 41 percent. Both neighborhoods are significantly above the national average: about 17 percent of Americans are smokers. [DNAinfo Chicago]
Brendan Sodikoff, the owner of Au Cheval, the Three Arts Club Cafe, Gilt Bar, and several other popular restaurants, is planning to open a sushi lounge in River North called Radio Anago. "I want it to be more of a sushi restaurant with an izakaya feel, with a fun menu and possibly dim-sum style where we walk around with different rolls so if you want it, you grab it," he told Crain's Chicago Business. The "affordable" restaurant will seat 50 and won't have a sushi bar. [Crain's Chicago Business] [h/t Eater Chicago]
