Street View is a fashion series in which Isa Giallorenzo spotlights some of the coolest styles seen in Chicago.
click to enlarge
Isa Giallorenzo
Florean Faune Ives describes her personal style as "activity based." "I was running around all day, thus I chose to wear clothes that were influenced by transportation," says the biochemistry student and fashion marketing consultant, wearing a Ferrari sweatshirt she received during a New York Fashion Week modeling gig and carrying a retro-looking Pan Am purse she was surprised to find a decade ago in the company's online store. "The products whose logos I wear typically are companies that I pay homage to for their craftsmanship. Faced with the exterior or interior of a Ferrari, you truly know the essence of thoughtfulness in every moving part," she says. "And when I think about the history of air transportation, Pan Am sticks out as a airline that defined an iconic aesthetic for its flight attendants. I don't recall any other airline in history that created such a definitive aesthetic for its employees."