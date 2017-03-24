Bleader

Friday, March 24, 2017

Arts / Do This David Leggett at Shane Campbell Gallery, Kweku Collins, and more things to do in Chicago this weekend

Posted By today at 11.05 AM

click to enlarge Kweku Collins headlines local hip-hop label Closed Session's showcase on Fri 3/24. - ZAKKIYYAH NAJEEBAH
  • Zakkiyyah Najeebah
  • Kweku Collins headlines local hip-hop label Closed Session's showcase on Fri 3/24.

There's plenty to do this weekend. Here's some of what we recommend:

Fri 3/24: Videographer Greg Mercer, artist Peggy Macnamara, and artist Stephanie Brown discuss the intersection of science and art with moderator Aron Packer at the Backroom: Scientific Art + Karaoke at the Chicago Athletic Association pop-up (12 S. Michigan). Karaoke with Lumpen Radio follows. 5 PM-midnight
click to enlarge Franco Campanella teams up with Tubs for a live painting on Fri 3/24. - STEVEN SAMPANG
  • Steven Sampang
  • Franco Campanella teams up with Tubs for a live painting on Fri 3/24.

Fri 3/24: During Yo, Complete Me, Chicago street artists Franco Campanella—aka Lefty Out There—and Tubs participate in a live painting collaboration at Fulton Market Kitchen (311 N. Sangamon). Afterward, there's a silent auction for the finished works, with proceeds benefiting Chicago arts and culture programs. 6 PM-midnight

Fri 3/24: Local indie hip-hop label Closed Sessions presents a showcase of its artists—including Kweku Collins, Westerx, and Kipp Stone—tonight at Metro (3730 N. Clark). Leor Galil writes, "It's long fostered a home for its artists, who are united by ambition if not by a signature sound. Every act has released music that conjures vast landscapes of ever-changing melodies, casting light on deep crevasses you can get lost in." 8 PM

Sat 3/25: Michael DeForge stops by Quimby's (1854 W. North) to read from his new comic, Sticks Angelica, Folk Hero, followed by a musical performance from Sadie Dupuis of Speedy Ortiz. 7 PM

Sat 3/25: Ramiro Lynch hosts iRiete Guey!, a Spanish-language variety show at Playground Theater (3209 N. Halsted) featuring music by Rai and stand-up from Edgar Mota, Noah Gutierrez, Soli Santos, and Rene Valdiviezo. 7 PM

Sat 3/25: The Midwest Access Coalition (MAC) hosts the MAC & Cheese Cook-Off at Second Unitarian Church (656 W. Barry), a fund-raiser featuring all-you-can-eat mac and cheese from local eateries like Mac Dynamite, Reggie's, and Q-Tine plus an open bar, a photo booth, and live music. 7-10 PM

click to enlarge David Leggett's "Their Funeral, Our Dance Floor" opens at Shane Campbell Gallery on Sat 3/25. - DAVID LEGGETT
  • DAVID LEGGETT
  • David Leggett's "Their Funeral, Our Dance Floor" opens at Shane Campbell Gallery on Sat 3/25.

3/25-5/6: Shane Campbell Gallery (2021 S. Wabash) presents "Their Funeral, Our Dance Floor," a collection of works by local artist David Leggett. (Check out his contribution to the Reader's Inauguration Issue.) Opening reception Sat 3/25, 1-3 PM.

Sun 3/26: The participatory art collective Lavender Menace Occupation invites guests to write on the bathroom walls of the Empty Bottle (1035 N. Western). There will also be live music and drinks. Noon-3 PM

click to enlarge Play bingo for Zine Fest on Sun 3/26. - HAMBURGER MARY'S CHICAGO
  • Hamburger Mary's Chicago
  • Play bingo for Zine Fest on Sun 3/26.

Sun 3/26: Drag queen bingo caller Velicity Metropolis hosts the Chicago Zine Fest Bingo Fundraiser at Hamburger Mary's (5400 N. Clark). Admission includes one bingo card. 8-11 PM

For more stuff to do this weekend—and every day—check out our Agenda page.

