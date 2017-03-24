Kweku Collins headlines local hip-hop label Closed Session's showcase on Fri 3/24.
Fri 3/24: Videographer Greg Mercer, artist Peggy Macnamara, and artist Stephanie Brown discuss the intersection of science and art with moderator Aron Packer at the Backroom: Scientific Art + Karaokeat the Chicago Athletic Association pop-up (12 S. Michigan). Karaoke with Lumpen Radio follows. 5 PM-midnight
Steven Sampang
Franco Campanella teams up with Tubs for a live painting on Fri 3/24.
Fri 3/24: During Yo, Complete Me, Chicago street artists Franco Campanella—aka Lefty Out There—and Tubs participate in a live painting collaboration at Fulton Market Kitchen (311 N. Sangamon). Afterward, there's a silent auction for the finished works, with proceeds benefiting Chicago arts and culture programs. 6 PM-midnight
Fri 3/24: Local indie hip-hop label Closed Sessions presents a showcase of its artists—including Kweku Collins, Westerx, and Kipp Stone—tonight at Metro (3730 N. Clark). Leor Galil writes, "It's long fostered a home for its artists, who are united by ambition if not by a signature sound. Every act has released music that conjures vast landscapes of ever-changing melodies, casting light on deep crevasses you can get lost in." 8 PM
Sat 3/25:Michael DeForgestops by Quimby's (1854 W. North) to read from his new comic, Sticks Angelica, Folk Hero, followed by a musical performance from Sadie Dupuis of Speedy Ortiz. 7 PM
Sat 3/25: Ramiro Lynch hosts iRiete Guey!, a Spanish-language variety show at Playground Theater (3209 N. Halsted) featuring music by Rai and stand-up from Edgar Mota, Noah Gutierrez, Soli Santos, and Rene Valdiviezo. 7 PM
Sat 3/25: The Midwest Access Coalition (MAC) hosts the MAC & Cheese Cook-Offat Second Unitarian Church (656 W. Barry), a fund-raiser featuring all-you-can-eat mac and cheese from local eateries like Mac Dynamite, Reggie's, and Q-Tine plus an open bar, a photo booth, and live music. 7-10 PM
DAVID LEGGETT
David Leggett's "Their Funeral, Our Dance Floor" opens at Shane Campbell Gallery on Sat 3/25.
3/25-5/6: Shane Campbell Gallery (2021 S. Wabash) presents "Their Funeral, Our Dance Floor," a collection of works by local artist David Leggett. (Check out his contribution to the Reader's Inauguration Issue.) Opening reception Sat 3/25, 1-3 PM.
Sun 3/26: The participatory art collective Lavender Menace Occupationinvites guests to write on the bathroom walls of the Empty Bottle (1035 N. Western). There will also be live music and drinks. Noon-3 PM
Hamburger Mary's Chicago
Play bingo for Zine Fest on Sun 3/26.
Sun 3/26: Drag queen bingo caller Velicity Metropolis hosts the Chicago Zine Fest Bingo Fundraiserat Hamburger Mary's (5400 N. Clark). Admission includes one bingo card. 8-11 PM
