I've known Jane Shay Wald, Lynch's ex-wife, for some time. The daughter of Life photographer Art Shay—who hung out with Nelson Algren and Simone de Beauvoir—Wald was no stranger to nonconformity. She and Lynch married in a small ceremony in the late 1960s (she can't remember the year). Williamson was the best man, and his wedding gift—"for some reason," says Wald—was a bouquet of cigars.
I spoke to Wald at length this week, about her memories of her ex-husband, Williamson, and their work.
The late 60s was "quite a vibrant era," she remembers. "The comix community was tightly knit. There was a real bonhomie kind of feeling, with Robert Crumb, Art Spiegelman—they would all crash at our apartment."
Lynch and Williamson "were very different people," she says, "even though they collaborated and were in touch on a daily basis for years."
Jay liked to create this character of himself as an old fart even though he was in his 20s. He was very disciplined in his artwork, and if you step away from the page ten feet, it still holds together as a design. He bought this 1940s or 1950s timeclock on Maxwell Street. He'd punch in and out when he went to work—and he worked at home.
Skip was the opposite. He would come into a room and be very loud and very ostentatiously countercultural and try to get a rise out of people. His artwork would reflect that. They made an interesting counterpart to each other but I think they both knew that the other was living a preferred persona and they were opposite, like yin and yang.
