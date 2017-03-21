In his proposed budget published last week, President Donald Trump called for the total elimination of the Community Development Block Grant program. Administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the program has since 1974 provided more than $150 billion in funding for social services. Meals on Wheels, a program that provides hot meal deliveries to homebound seniors, has emerged as a prominent casualty of the potential elimination of CDBG. But in Chicago it's just one of a plethora of services now under threat.
Chicago receives some $70 million in CDBG funding every year. Below is a list of the sorts of services that are at risk for partial or total defunding if Trump's proposed elimination of the grant is approved by Congress:
A full list of CDBG-funded activities in Chicago can be found in the city's 2017 "Draft Action Plan."
