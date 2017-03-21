click to enlarge Rich Hein/Sun-Times

Illinois comptroller Susana Mendoza spoke to the City Club of Chicago Monday afternoon.

Welcome to the Reader's morning briefing for Tuesday, March 21, 2017.

Comptroller Susana Mendoza and Governor Bruce Rauner continue their battle over finances

Illinois comptroller Susana Mendoza and Illinois governor Bruce Rauner are exchanging harsh words in their ongoing battle over the state's finances. Mendoza blasted Rauner in a speech to the City Club of Chicago Monday, claiming that the governor is "prepared for the state to collapse financially if he doesn't get his way on the budget and has begun squirreling away hundreds of millions of dollars in 'special funds' to protect his political back," according to Crain's Chicago Business. Rauner's office says that Mendoza has been cutting spending on programs for the elderly since she took office in December 2016. "It's pathetic and hypocritical that a Springfield insider who helped create the very mess we are now in is abdicating responsibility and pointing fingers," a spokeswoman for the governor said in a statement. "Comptroller Mendoza will literally say or do anything to distract from the fact that she used taxpayer dollars to buy herself an SUV while cutting funding to human services." [Crain's Chicago Business]

Report: Federal authorities aren't prosecuting as many gun cases in Chicago as they are in other cities

Federal authorities in Chicago prosecuted more gun offenders in 2016 than they had in almost 20 years, but they still didn't prosecute as many cases as federal prosecutors in other cities, according to an analysis by the Sun-Times. Between September 2015 and September 2016, they opened 105 gun cases as compared to 73 cases during the prior year; federal prosecutors in Saint Louis reportedly opened nearly three times as many cases that same year. [Sun-Times]



Ken Griffin remains the richest man in Illinois, with a $8 billion net worth

Ken Griffin, the founder of hedge fund Citadel LLC, is the richest man in Illinois and the 166th richest man in the world, with a net worth of $8 billion, according to Forbes. The major political donor was also the richest man in Illinois last year. Former Tribune owner and real estate tycoon Sam Zell is the second-richest man in Illinois, with a net worth of $5 billion, according to the ranking. [Forbes] [h/t Sun-Times]

Doctor, family believe football played a role in Bears star Gale Sayers's dementia

Former Bears star Gale Sayers has been battling dementia for several years, and his family and doctor at the Mayo Clinic now believe that his storied football career played a role in his illness. "Like the doctor at the Mayo Clinic said, 'Yes, a part of this has to be on football,'" his wife, Ardie Sayers, told the Kansas City Star. "It wasn't so much getting hit in the head. . . . It's just the shaking of the brain when they took him down with the force they play the game in." Sayers is back home in Indiana and is playing golf again after receiving treatment. [Sun-Times] [Kansas City Star]

Carson's, the Place For Ribs, will open its first new Chicago location in 30 years

Carson's, the Place For Ribs, is opening its first new city location in at least 30 years in Streeterville, according to Eater Chicago. The restaurant, which was founded in Skokie in 1977, still operates locations in River North and suburban Deerfield as well as in Florida, Wisconsin, and Arizona. "This one here is going to be quite good," owner Dean Carson said about the new location. "We're going to shock some people, but not with the food—we don't want to change much with the food." Carson hopes it will be open by October 1 in the River East Arts Center space formerly occupied by Quay. [Eater Chicago]