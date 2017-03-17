Celtic-punk band the Tossers play their annual Saint Patrick's Day show on Fri 3/17.
There's plenty to do this weekend. Here's some of what we recommend:
Fri 3/17: Peanut Gallery (902 N. California) hosts "The Kurt Russell Art Show," featuring work inspired by the actor in honor of his birthday, plus beer from Solemn Oath and baked goods. 6-10 PM
Fri 3/17: Chicago's premier Celtic-punk band the Tossers takes the stage at the Metro (3730 N. Clark) for their annual Saint Patrick's Day show. Monica Kendrick writes, "The Duggins brothers and their band of subversive traditionalists bring out all the best of the genre—their punk rebellion is inspired by centuries of history, and the wistful sentimentality feels well earned." 9 PM
click to enlarge
Ian Bloom
Celia Rowlson-Hall's Ma screens at the In/Motion dance film festival.
3/16-3/19:In/Motion, the dance film festival hosted by Loyola University Chicago (1032 W. Sheridan), includes screenings of shorts and features, master dance classes, live performances, and Q&As with guests such as Bessie Award winner Celia Rowlson-Hall (Ma).
Sat 3/18: This year's Good Food Festival, thegathering at UIC Forum (725 W. Roosevelt)focusing on healthy and sustainable food, features appearances by and workshops with Chicago food industry notables Rick Bayless, Rob Levitt, Paula Haney, and Good Chef of the Year winners Christine Cikowski and Josh Kulp. 10 AM-5 PM
Sat 3/18: Storytelling performance series You Only Live Once More publishes work from its first year along with material included in the multimedia exhibit "Reanimate" in the book Solo Crowd: Year One. Admission to the launch party at the Chicago Art Department (1932 S. Halsted) includes a copy of the book, an open bar, and live performances. 7-10 PM
Sat 3/18: This iteration of Ghost Planet, the monthly variety talk show hosted by Frank Okay at Township (2200-2202 N. California), focuses on death. Guests include Ashley Ray, Dave Gabriel, and Lisa Leszczewicz. 11 PM
click to enlarge
courtesy the artist
Circus artist Emma Serjeant performs in Trashed.
3/18-3/19:Trashed, at Aloft Circus Arts (3324 N. Wrightwood), is a collaborative performance between local choreographer Winifred Haun and Australian circus artist Emma Serjeant about humans' relationship to stuff. Sat 5:30 and 8:30 PM, Sun 4:30 PM
Sun 3/19: The Chicago Architecture Foundation (224 S. Michigan) hosts Lego Build Workshop: Harold Washington Library, an examination of the symbols built into the city's library followed by a workshop re-creating the building with Lego. Noon
click to enlarge
RJ Eldridge
Party Noire hosts the Divine Feminine on Sun 3/19.
Sun 3/19: Dance night Party Noire hosts the Divine Feminine, a celebration of black femmes and the spring equinox with music from DJ Rae Chardonnay, at the Promontory (5311 S. Lake Park). 2-9 PM
Sun 3/19: Swedish psych-rock band Dungenplay their original score for the pioneering 1926 animated feature The Adventures of Prince Achmed at the Garfield Park Conservatory (300 N. Central Park) tonight. 8 PM
