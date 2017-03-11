Bleader

Archives | RSS

Share

Saturday, March 11, 2017

Arts / Style A couple embraces their identity through fashion

Posted By today at 08.00 AM

Street View is a fashion series in which Isa Giallorenzo spotlights some of the coolest styles seen in Chicago.

click to enlarge ISA GIALLORENZO
  • Isa Giallorenzo

"Fashion is empowering," John Williams says. "It allows me to embrace who I am, and I believe it has the ability to do this for others." It was with that spirit that the accounting student and Ghanaian immigrant founded the fair-trade apparel company Gyetum—which means "to embrace" in the Ghanaian language Akan—to encourage black and African people to accept "who we really are," says Williams, pictured with his girlfriend Lesan Mattis. "It seems like these days we are always looking to be accepted by others, changing the way we dress, speak, trying to fit in, and assimilating to other cultures that aren't our own. But why would we need others to embrace us if we already embrace ourselves?"

click to enlarge dscf8104.jpg

See more street style in the Chicago Looks blog.

Tags: , , , ,

Share

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Isa Giallorenzo

Agenda Teaser

03.11.17
Kapwani Kiwani: The Sum and Its Parts
Galleries & Museums
Kapwani Kiwani: The Sum and Its Parts Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts
January 20
The Scottsboro Boys
Performing Arts
The Scottsboro Boys Stage 773
February 03
More Agenda Teaser »

Tabbed Event Search

The Bleader Archive

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2017 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation