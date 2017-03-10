click to enlarge AP Photo/Teresa Crawford, File

Chicago Police Department superintendent Eddie Johnson

CPD superintendent Eddie Johnson asks state legislators for longer sentences for gun offenders

Chicago Police Department superintendent Eddie Johnson traveled to Springfield and asked a state senate committee to lengthen sentencing guidelines for repeat gun offenders, according to the Tribune. Johnson testified in favor of increasing sentences for repeat gun felons from three to 14 years to seven to 14 years. He believes that keeping felons with multiple gun offenses off the streets and in prison longer will decrease gun violence. "This is about creating a culture of accountability," Johnson said. The committee approved the measure by a 6-5 vote; it will now go the senate floor. [Tribune]

Attorney general Jeff Sessions agrees to prosecute gun offenses after meeting with Rahm

Attorney general Jeff Sessions has promised to federally prosecute more gun offenders in order "to deter the most violent offenders." Mayor Rahm Emanuel is declaring Sessions's move a victory after the mayor met with Sessions in February and discussed the issue. "The attorney general and I agree on the need to increase federal gun prosecutions in Chicago, and strengthening this crime-fighting tool will be a welcome step for cities across the country," he said in a statement. [DNAinfo Chicago]

Jay Cutler and the Bears part ways after a tumultuous eight year-run

The Chicago Bears released quarterback Jay Cutler from the team Thursday, making the controversial quarterback a free agent. Cutler had a chaotic eight-season career in Chicago with only one playoff appearance and plenty of disdain from Bears fans. Even though he now holds most of the team's passing records, he was the city's "most maligned professional athlete," according to ESPN. [ESPN] [ESPN]

Rahm held a "Chicago for Rahm Emanuel" fund-raiser in D.C. Thursday

Mayor Rahm Emanuel was in Washington, D.C., Thursday for a "Chicago for Rahm Emanuel" fund-raiser. The event was hosted by former Obama White House and campaign veterans Jim Messina, Stephanie Cutter, and Julianna Smoot, and tickets ranged from $250 to $10,000. [Sun-Times]

The upcoming Museum of Contemporary Art restaurant is named for a silent artist

Marisol, a new restaurant from Lula Cafe chef-owner Jason Hammel set to open in the renovated Museum of Contemporary Art this summer, is named after sculptor Marisol Escobar, who was known to remain silent for long periods of time. "She was a woman of few words, and I do want the food to speak for itself," he told Food & Wine. [Food & Wine]