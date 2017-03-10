Larry Clark, Untitled (Kids), 1995, on display as part of "Eternal Youth" at the MCA
If you want to go green this weekend, check out our list of Saint Patrick's Day events. For those who want to avoid the Irish cheer (and the resulting puddles of vomit), there's still plenty to do. Here's some of what we recommend:
Fri 3/10: Quimby's (1854 W. North) celebrates the release of Too Much Fun Too, the second item in Logan Kruidenier's comic series Too Much Fun, with a live reading and performance. 7 PM
TIM MCCOY
Strip Joker producers Molly Kearney, Whitney Wasson, and Brittany Meyer
Fri 3/10: Comedians talk about their bodies while showing as much (or as little) as they like during the stand-up showcase Strip Joker at Uptown Underground (4707 N. Broadway). Tonight's lineup includes Oscar Carvajal, Marla Depew, and Kelsie Huff. 8 PM
UPN
Twenty years ago Buffy and the gang first opened the Hellmouth.
Fri 3/10: Bucket O' Blood (3182 N. Elston) celebrates two decades of feminist themes and forbidden vampire love for the20th Anniversary of Buffywith screenings of classic Buffy the Vampire Slayer episodes, along with shots of "slayer's blood." 8:30-11 PM
Sat 3/11: Chicago's mystery and crime writers come together for Murder and Mayhem in Chicago at Roosevelt University (430 S. Michigan), literaty festival featuring panel discussions and headlining speakers Sara Paretsky (Brush Back) and William Kent Krueger (Ordinary Grace). 9:15 AM-4:15 PM
Sat 3/11: Comedians Matt McCarthy, Vince Averill, and Tom Sibley record a live episode of their podcast, We Watch Wrestling, at the Beat Kitchen (2100 W. Belmont). 7 PM
Chloe Hamilton
Thodos Dance Chicago performs one last time as an ensemble on Sat 3/11.
Sat 3/11: After 25 years, Thodos Dance Chicago presents Full Circle at Auditorium Theatre (50 E. Congress), its last performance as a dance ensemble. 7:30 PM
3/11-7/23: "Eternal Youth" at the Museum of Contemporary Art (220 E. Chicago) is a group exhibition featuring works from that explore youth and how its depictions respond to evolving social, cultural, and political climates, including Eddie Peake's Destroyed by Desire and photographs from Larry Clark's Kids series.
Sun 3/12: Young Chicago Authors' Louder Than a Bomb, the largest youth poetry festival in the world, winds down at Metro (3730 N. Clark) during the semi-final rounds, featuring the top 16 high school teams and 16 individual poets. 10 AM and 1, 4, and 7 PM
Sun 3/12: Chef Trevor Teich serves a seasonal menu that includes lamb pot au feu, curry marshmallow, lobster, and bubble tea at the Claudia Pop-Up (327 N. Bell). 5-11:30 PM
