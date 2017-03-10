Bleader

Archives | RSS

Share
  |  

Friday, March 10, 2017

Arts / Do This Avoid Saint Patrick’s Day in Chicago this weekend with works by Larry Clark at the MCA and more things to do

Posted By on 03.10.17 at 12:59 PM

click to enlarge Larry Clark, Untitled (Kids), 1995, on display as part of "Eternal Youth" at the MCA - MICHAL RAZ-RUSSO/MCA
  • Michal Raz-Russo/MCA
  • Larry Clark, Untitled (Kids), 1995, on display as part of "Eternal Youth" at the MCA

If you want to go green this weekend, check out our list of Saint Patrick's Day events. For those who want to avoid the Irish cheer (and the resulting puddles of vomit), there's still plenty to do. Here's some of what we recommend:

Fri 3/10: Quimby's (1854 W. North) celebrates the release of Too Much Fun Too, the second item in Logan Kruidenier's comic series Too Much Fun, with a live reading and performance. 7 PM
click to enlarge Strip Joker producers Molly Kearney, Whitney Wasson, and Brittany Meyer - TIM MCCOY
  • TIM MCCOY
  • Strip Joker producers Molly Kearney, Whitney Wasson, and Brittany Meyer

Fri 3/10: Comedians talk about their bodies while showing as much (or as little) as they like during the stand-up showcase Strip Joker at Uptown Underground (4707 N. Broadway). Tonight's lineup includes Oscar Carvajal, Marla Depew, and Kelsie Huff. 8 PM
click to enlarge Twenty years ago Buffy and the gang first opened the Hellmouth. - UPN
  • UPN
  • Twenty years ago Buffy and the gang first opened the Hellmouth.

Fri 3/10: Bucket O' Blood (3182 N. Elston) celebrates two decades of feminist themes and forbidden vampire love for the 20th Anniversary of Buffy with screenings of classic Buffy the Vampire Slayer episodes, along with shots of "slayer's blood." 8:30-11 PM

Sat 3/11: Chicago's mystery and crime writers come together for Murder and Mayhem in Chicago at Roosevelt University (430 S. Michigan), literaty festival featuring panel discussions and headlining speakers Sara Paretsky (Brush Back) and William Kent Krueger (Ordinary Grace). 9:15 AM-4:15 PM

Sat 3/11: Comedians Matt McCarthy, Vince Averill, and Tom Sibley record a live episode of their podcast, We Watch Wrestling, at the Beat Kitchen (2100 W. Belmont). 7 PM
click to enlarge Thodos Dance Chicago performs one last time as an ensemble on Sat 3/11. - CHLOE HAMILTON
  • Chloe Hamilton
  • Thodos Dance Chicago performs one last time as an ensemble on Sat 3/11.

Sat 3/11: After 25 years, Thodos Dance Chicago presents Full Circle at Auditorium Theatre (50 E. Congress), its last performance as a dance ensemble. 7:30 PM

3/11-7/23: "Eternal Youth" at the Museum of Contemporary Art (220 E. Chicago) is a group exhibition featuring works from that explore youth and how its depictions respond to evolving social, cultural, and political climates, including Eddie Peake's Destroyed by Desire and photographs from Larry Clark's Kids series.

Sun 3/12: Young Chicago Authors' Louder Than a Bomb, the largest youth poetry festival in the world, winds down at Metro (3730 N. Clark) during the semi-final rounds, featuring the top 16 high school teams and 16 individual poets. 10 AM and 1, 4, and 7 PM

Sun 3/12: Chef Trevor Teich serves a seasonal menu that includes lamb pot au feu, curry marshmallow, lobster, and bubble tea at the Claudia Pop-Up (327 N. Bell). 5-11:30 PM

For more stuff to do this weekend—and every day—check out our Agenda page.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Share

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Brianna Wellen

Agenda Teaser

03.11.17
The Nether
Performing Arts
The Nether A Red Orchid Theatre
January 26
Jane Fitz, Volvox, Kiddo
Music
Jane Fitz, Volvox, Kiddo Smart Bar
March 11
More Agenda Teaser »

Tabbed Event Search

The Bleader Archive

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2017 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation