Alderman Ameya Pawar discusses what issues matter at a state level on Mon 3/6.
There's plenty to do this week. Here's some of what we recommend:
Mon 3/6: Alderman Ameya Pawar leads What's Next for Illinois?, a discussion at Heartland Cafe (7000 N. Glenwood) about what issues matter at a state level and how to get reliable candidates to run for office. 7 PM
Those who argue against The Lobster during Cinema Slapdown on Mon 3/6 get turned into an animal of their choice at the end of the screening.
Mon 3/6: Columbia College's Cinema Slapdown series returns to Film Row Cinema (1104 S. Wabash) to take on The Lobster. After a screening of the film two students will sit down to duke it out over its merits—or lack thereof. 7 PM
Tue 3/7: At First Tuesdays With Mick and Benthe Reader's Ben Joravsky and the Sun-Times's Mick Dumke take the stage at the Hideout (1354 W. Wabansia) to talk city politics—and whatever the hell else they might feel needs hashing out. This month they discuss Rahm, gun violence, and the impact of Trump on immigrant communities with aldermen Leslie Hairston and George Cardenas. 6:30 PM
Tue 3/7: The monthly reading series Tuesday Funk at Hopleaf (5148 N. Clark) features eclectic works by local writers. February's lineup includes Lori Barrett, Steve Bellinger, Naomi Buck Palagi, Tori Szekeres, and Ted McClelland. 7:30 PM
Wed 3/8: The Edgewater Chamber of Commerce celebrates International Women's Day with theInternational Dinner Crawl, which includes samplings from neighborhood restaurants such as Ethiopian Diamond (6120 N. Broadway), Summer Noodle & Rice (1123 W. Granville), and Mango Pickle (5842 N. Broadway). A portion of the proceeds benefits Girl Forward. 5-8 PM
Wed 3/8: The feminist publication Rebellious Magazine celebrates its first birthday at Onward Chicago (945 W. Washington) with drinks from Koval, snacks from CheSa's Gluten Tootin Free, and a raffle. 6-8 PM
BRYAN LAMB; COURTESY THE ARTIST
G Herbo and Lil Bibby perform together on Wed 3/8.
Wed 3/8: Chicago rappers G Herbo & Lil Bibby perform at Metro (3730 N. Clark) tonight. Leor Galil writes, "As teenagers on the come up, Bibby and Herbo (then known as Lil Herb) proved to be two of the best rappers to emerge from drill. Now as young adults, aged 22 and 21 respectively, they've individually carved out impressive careers by approaching drill’s blood fetish with empathy—Herbo in particular has become one of Chicago's best songwriters." 9:30 PM
Thu 3/9: ThaWallsat Navy Pier (600 E. Grand) is a celebration of the collaboration between Links Hall and Threewalls that brings visual artists, performance artists, and musicians together to recognize the local collaborative arts community. 6-11:30 PM
Thu 3/9: Local singer-songwriter Phillip-Michael Scales hosts a live performance of his music podcast The Company You Keepat Uncommon Ground (3800 N. Clark) featuring special guest JC Brooks. 8 PM
Anna Sodziak
Gender Breakdown explores female representation in the theater community.
Through 3/19: Collaboraction (1579 N. Milwaukee) presents Gender Breakdown, Dani Bryant's ensemble-devised primer on gender disparity in Chicago theater. Justin Hayford writes, "Gender Breakdown is more a compelling expression of outrage and solidarity than a nuanced examination of complicated issues. Director Erica Vannon's grounded cast speak with such candor they never seem to be acting at all." Thu-Sat 7:30 PM, Sun 3 PM
For more stuff to do this weekend—and every day—check out our Agenda page.