click to enlarge Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

Police look over a bullet-riddled car after a gunman opened fire in Lawndale February 14, killing a two-year-old child, a man in his 20s, and wounding a pregnant woman.

Welcome to the Reader's morning briefing for Monday, March 6, 2017.

Chicago went six days without a fatal shooting for the first time since 2012

Six days passed without a homicide in Chicago for the first time since the end of 2012, according to the Tribune. From Sunday February 26 to until Saturday March 4, there were no homicides, which is the longest stretch of time without any homicides since December 3 through December 9, 2012. There have been more shootings in 2017 so far than there were at this point in 2016, but fewer homicides, according to the paper. [Tribune]

Even New York Mayor de Blasio is sick of Trump's obsession with Chicago violence

New York mayor Bill de Blasio defended Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and criticized President Donald Trump during a visit to Chicago Friday. De Blasio told the City Club of Chicago that he's sick of Trump "denigrating" Chicago on social media and in speeches. "And again, it's become his surrogate for what he thinks about all cities," he told the crowd. "And I don't get it, because he's a born and bred New Yorker—it's not like he hasn't lived in an urban area." He also thinks that Emanuel is the best person to tackle the city's gun violence. "The challenges Chicago faces, in my view, Rahm Emanuel's the only person with the strength to address these issues," de Blasio said. [WBEZ]



How becoming a basketball powerhouse will benefit Northwestern

The Northwestern University Wildcats may have lost to the Purdue University Boilermakers Sunday night, but the team's unexpected rise has been great news for the university community. Not only are they expected to make their first-ever NCAA Tournament, they sold out a game before game day for the first time in five years or more and alumni donors are taking notice. [Marketwatch]

300 Northeastern Illinois students to lose campus jobs due to furloughs

The ongoing state budget impasse is affecting Northeastern Illinois University students. The university will furlough staff causing 300 students to lose their on-campus jobs and will shut down campus entirely during its upcoming spring break. The school will have a $17 million deficit this year without state funding. [DNAinfo Chicago]

The dark side of 15 minutes of fame: "Gary from Chicago" at the Oscars

Gary Alan Coe, better known as "Gary from Chicago," went viral after his appearance at the Oscars. But just hours later, his criminal record was all over the national media. NPR points out that "absolute exposure" has become a dark flip-side to 15 minutes of fame in our social media-driven culture. [NPR]