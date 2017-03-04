Moonlight director Barry Jenkins at the International Film Festival in Rotterdam
The music of Moonlight
An unusual look into the watery, Floridian beats and tunes—Miami bass, Drexciya, chopped-and-screwed hip-hop—that subtly define the Best Picture winner. [MTV News]
A documentary on Major Lazer's 2016 Havana show doubles as a look into Cuba's underground sneakernet Give Me Future is about Major Lazer's 2016 gig in Havana (they were one of the first U.S. acts to play Cuba after the normalization of diplomatic relations), but it's far from a standard rock doc—it also looks into "El Paquete Semanal," a hand-delivered weekly collection of pirated TV, movies, music, and more that provides a connection to pop culture in a country mostly still lacking private Internet access. [Fact Mag]
Japan's footwork scene gets a documentary on where it came from and where it's going
Chicago is the birthplace of footwork, but it's found a second home in Tokyo. Thump is debuting a documentary on one of the most unlikely East-West cultural cross-pollinations in recent memory. [Thump]
Kendrick Lamar, Beck, and Tom Waits share the cover of the New York Times's style magazine
Look, if you didn't read that and click the link, I don't know what your deal is. Stop reading this and click. [New York Times]
UK garage star Craig David introduces himself to a new generation of listeners
Craig David was one of the biggest acts to come out of the UK garage scene of the late 90s and early 2000s, but his career since then has been a roller coaster. He seems to be regaining a foothold in the pop landscape, though—and attracting a whole new set of fans. [The Outline]
A bunch of midwestern bands still carry a torch for Devo
One of the LPs mentioned in this piece is by a band called the Coneheads, and it's entitled 14 Year Old High School PC-Fascist Hype Lords Rip Off Devo for the Sake of Extorting $$$ From Helpless Impressionable Midwestern Internet Peoplepunks L.P. And whose heart doesn't have at least a little room for impressionable midwestern Internet peoplepunks? [A.V. Club]