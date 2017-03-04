Bleader

Archives | RSS

Share

Saturday, March 4, 2017

Did You Read __________? / Music Moonlight, Major Lazer, and midwestern Devo heads: music stories making the rounds on the Web

Posted By today at 07.00 AM

click to enlarge Moonlight director Barry Jenkins at the International Film Festival in Rotterdam - MARTEN VAN DIJL
  • Marten Van Dijl
  • Moonlight director Barry Jenkins at the International Film Festival in Rotterdam

The music of Moonlight
An unusual look into the watery, Floridian beats and tunes—Miami bass, Drexciya, chopped-and-screwed hip-hop—that subtly define the Best Picture winner. [MTV News]

A documentary on Major Lazer's 2016 Havana show doubles as a look into Cuba's underground sneakernet
Give Me Future is about Major Lazer's 2016 gig in Havana (they were one of the first U.S. acts to play Cuba after the normalization of diplomatic relations), but it's far from a standard rock doc—it also looks into "El Paquete Semanal," a hand-delivered weekly collection of pirated TV, movies, music, and more that provides a connection to pop culture in a country mostly still lacking private Internet access. [Fact Mag]

Japan's footwork scene gets a documentary on where it came from and where it's going
Chicago is the birthplace of footwork, but it's found a second home in Tokyo. Thump is debuting a documentary on one of the most unlikely East-West cultural cross-pollinations in recent memory. [Thump]

Kendrick Lamar, Beck, and Tom Waits share the cover of the New York Times's style magazine
Look, if you didn't read that and click the link, I don't know what your deal is. Stop reading this and click. [New York Times]

UK garage star Craig David introduces himself to a new generation of listeners
Craig David was one of the biggest acts to come out of the UK garage scene of the late 90s and early 2000s, but his career since then has been a roller coaster. He seems to be regaining a foothold in the pop landscape, though—and attracting a whole new set of fans. [The Outline]

A bunch of midwestern bands still carry a torch for Devo
One of the LPs mentioned in this piece is by a band called the Coneheads, and it's entitled 14 Year Old High School PC-Fascist Hype Lords Rip Off Devo for the Sake of Extorting $$$ From Helpless Impressionable Midwestern Internet Peoplepunks L.P. And whose heart doesn't have at least a little room for impressionable midwestern Internet peoplepunks? [A.V. Club]

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Austin Brown

Agenda Teaser

03.04.17
Livin' the Dream
Performing Arts
Livin' the Dream Links Hall at Constellation
March 03
The Book of Joseph
Performing Arts
The Book of Joseph Chicago Shakespeare Theater
February 02
More Agenda Teaser »

Tabbed Event Search

The Bleader Archive

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2017 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation