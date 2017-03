click to enlarge Marten Van Dijl

Moonlight director Barry Jenkins at the International Film Festival in Rotterdam

A documentary on Major Lazer's 2016 Havana show doubles as a look into Cuba's underground sneakernet



Give Me Future is about Major Lazer's 2016 gig in Havana (they were one of the first U.S. acts to play Cuba after the normalization of diplomatic relations), but it's far from a standard rock doc—it also looks into "El Paquete Semanal," a hand-delivered weekly collection of pirated TV, movies, music, and more that provides a connection to pop culture in a country mostly still lacking private Internet access.

Japan's footwork scene gets a documentary on where it came from and where it's going

Chicago is the birthplace of footwork, but it's found a second home in Tokyo. Thump is debuting a documentary on one of the most unlikely East-West cultural cross-pollinations in recent memory.

Kendrick Lamar, Beck, and Tom Waits share the cover of the New York Times 's style magazine

Look, if you didn't read that and click the link, I don't know what your deal is. Stop reading this and click.

An unusual look into the watery, Floridian beats and tunes—Miami bass, Drexciya, chopped-and-screwed hip-hop—that subtly define the Best Picture winner.

Craig David was one of the biggest acts to come out of the UK garage scene of the late 90s and early 2000s, but his career since then has been a roller coaster. He seems to be regaining a foothold in the pop landscape, though—and attracting a whole new set of fans.