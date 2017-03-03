Race shopping carts for a good cause at Chiditarod XII on Sat 3/4.
There's plenty to do in Chicago this weekend. Here's some of what we recommend:
Fri 3/3: Claire Zulkey's humor reading series Funny Ha Ha returns to the Hideout (1354 W. Wabansia) with guests Carly Oishi, Mark Geary, Kim Bellware, and more. Proceeds benefit Sit! Stay! Read! 6:30 PM
Fri 3/3: Inspiration Kitchens teams up with Access Chicago Realty (2256 W. North) to host House of Laughs, a night of comedy featuring Jeff Arcuri, Geoffrey Asmus, Miles Hendrix, and Matt Chiaramonte, plus food from Goddess & Grocer and drinks from Lagunitas. All proceeds benefit Inspiration Kitchens. 8:30 PM
courtesy the artist
Durand Jones plays the Empty Bottle on Fri 3/3.
Fri 3/3: Midwestern revivalist actDurand Jones & the Indications plays at the Empty Bottle (1035 N. Western) tonight. Erin Osmon writes, "Though sonic comparisons to Charles Bradley and Lee Fields are unavoidable, Jones's youth and DIY ambition make him stand out against the overarching narrative of rediscovery that has become all too familiar." 9 PM
Sat 3/4: To celebrate Chicago's 180th Birthday, the Chicago History Museum (1601 N. Clark) welcomes guests with song, dance, storytelling, Eli's cheesecake and lemonade, and a reading by this year's DuSable essay contest winner. 10 AM-2 PM
Sat 3/4: The annual shopping cart race and "mobile food drive" Chiditarod is also a fund-raiser for the Greater Chicago Food Depository. The race kicks off at 1900 W. Hubbard. 12:30 PM
Sun-Times Media/Brian O'Mahoney
Kevin Coval launches his new book, A People's History of Chicago, on Sat 3/4.
Sat 3/4: The Harold Washington Library (400 S. State) marks the launch of Kevin Coval's new book, A People's History of Chicago, featuring 77 poems, one for each neighborhood of Chicago. The evening includes spoken word performances and live music. 5-8 PM
Sat 3/4: AMFM, Slo 'Mo, and Boi Society present Dapper Ball, a celebration of queer culture at the Hairpin Arts Center (2800 N. Milwaukee). The night features music from DJ Dapper and Slo 'Mo's Audio Jack, cocktails from the Violet Hour, performances, a "swag-off," and a dance party. 8 PM-midnight
Sun 3/5: Dozens of local restaurants—including Estrella Negra, Howells & Hood, and Porkchop—submit their strongest wings to a blind taste test to determine the "best of fest" at Chicago WingFest at UIC Pavilion (525 S. Racine). The day also features live music, raffles, eating contests, and games. 1-6 PM
courtesy of Visceral Dance Chicago
Visceral Dance Chicago performs The Dream on Sun 3/5.
Sun 3/5: The Chicago Philharmonic and Visceral Dance Chicago team up for The Dream, a performance based on Fyodor Dostoyevsky's "The Dream of a Ridiculous Man." The University of Chicago's Robert Bird discusses Dostoyevsky's work before the performance at Harris Theater (205 E. Randolph). 3 PM
Sun 3/5: In the Air Sex World Championshipsat Subterranean (2011 W. North) participants simulate the physical act of love live on stage. 8 PM
