Attorney general Jeff Sessions speaks at the National Association of Attorneys General annual winter meeting in Washington Tuesday.

Welcome to the Reader's morning briefing for Wednesday, March 1, 2017.

Sessions not committing to a federal consent decree to enforce CPD changes, admits he hasn't read the full DOJ report

Attorney general Jeff Sessions won't commit to a federal consent decree that would enforce changes within the Chicago Police Department as recommended by the Department of Justice after a 13-month investigation. He also admitted that he hasn't read the full DOJ report, just a summary. "I'm really worried about Chicago, with the surge in murders," Sessions told reporters Monday. "One of the metrics that has been reported in Chicago shows a dramatic reduction in stops and arrests in Chicago by the police department. So they have the same number of officers, but the number of people that are getting arrested for presumably smaller crimes—the broken-windows concept that New York believes in so strongly—that has to be a factor in the increase of violence in the city." Mayor Rahm Emanuel said that reforms will continue to be made to CPD whether or not there's a court-enforced decree. [Tribune] [Huffington Post]

"Gary from Chicago" was released from prison just two days before the Oscars

Gary Alan Coe, also known as "Gary from Chicago," became an online sensation after appearing at the Oscars. Fifty-nine-year-old Coe, who was plucked from Hollywood Boulevard and given a free bus tour that took him to the awards ceremony, was in prison in California for more than 20 years and was released just last Friday. He found religion and his fiancée, Vickie Vines, while in prison. [DNAinfo Chicago]

Former Bow Truss employees sue owner Phil Tadros over unpaid wages

Ten former employees of Bow Truss coffee shops are suing owner Phil Tadros after their paychecks bounced. Most of the chain's stores closed after employees staged a walkout over unpaid wages in January. Tadros told DNAinfo Chicago that the employees were paid. [DNAinfo Chicago]

Tickets to Paul Ryan fund-raiser selling for up to $50k

U.S. House speaker Paul Ryan is hosting a major fund-raiser at the Chicago Club March 23, and tickets aren't cheap. Donors who spend $50,000 for a ticket will get "recognition, a private dinner with the speaker, a photo opportunity with the Wisconsin congressman and invitations to no fewer than three House GOP retreats," according to Crain's Chicago Business. The cheapest ticket to the event is $1,000. [Crain's Chicago Business]

Argonne National Laboratory's Chicago doomsday scenario

Computer modelers in Global Security Sciences at Argonne National Laboratory in Lemont spend their days trying to anticipate how catastrophes would unfold in the city, from Ebola outbreaks to dirty bombs to power grid failures to cyberattacks. "We want to be able to say, 'Based on a lot of hardcore science and math, here's what we believe could transpire if this were to happen,'" Megan Clifford, the group's head of infrastructure, told Chicago magazine. "Then people can start to figure out those resilience enhancements or intervention strategies." It's a fascinating subject even if most of us would rather not think about it. [Chicago]