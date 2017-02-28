click to enlarge Jacob Wittich/Sun-Times

Ana Correa draws with her son Bylan at a CPS back-to-school celebration in August 2016.

Welcome to the Reader's morning briefing for Tuesday, February 28, 2017.

Without more state funding, CPS will end school 20 days early

Chicago Public Schools will have to end the 2016-2017 school year 20 days early, on June 1, if the cash-strapped district doesn't get more funding from the state, according to CPS CEO Forrest Claypool. "This is the worst-case scenario," he said. "We have very few options left." Among the possibilities: a court could order the state to give CPS more money. Five families sued the state on the district's behalf earlier this month, claiming that their children's civil rights were being violated by inequitable funding; CPS will ask a judge to fast-track the suit, officials said. [DNAinfo Chicago]

Rauner skips dinner with 46 governors, Trump at the White House

Governor Bruce Rauner chose not to attend a bipartisan dinner with 46 governors and President Donald Trump at the White House Sunday. The governors returned to the White House Monday morning for a working session in which Trump asked "What's going on in Chicago?" Rauner was in Washington, D.C., from Friday through Sunday morning for the National Governors Association meeting. The governor will be meeting with Chance the Rapper Wednesday to discuss education funding. [Sun-Times] [Pitchfork]

Top cop Eddie Johnson says CPD hasn't heard back from Trump after requesting help

Chicago police superintendent Eddie Johnson says that the Chicago Police Department hasn't heard back from the White House after asking for federal help, despite President Trump's constant mentions of gun violence in Chicago. "We've made requests to the White House and the Justice Department for them to support our work—from increasing federal gun prosecution to more FBI, [Drug Enforcement Agency], and [Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives] agents to more funding for mentoring, job training, and more," Johnson said in a statement last week. "We are still waiting for the administration's response to our request." [The Hill]

It's the first time in recorded history that there's been no snow on the ground in January and February

Chicago's unseasonably warm winter has broken another record: it's the first time in recorded history that there's been no measurable snow on the ground in the city in January or February, according to the National Weather Service. The city has been spared from some winter storms that have hit nearby areas, NWS meteorologist Amy Seeley told DNAinfo Chicago. "The storms are going around us," she said. "Other areas in Illinois . . . have had snow this month. If you look at even parts of southern Wisconsin, they've had snow." [DNAinfo Chicago]

Solange, LCD Soundsystem, A Tribe Called Quest to headline Pitchfork Music Festival

Pitchfork has announced the headliners for its 12th annual festival in Union Park July 14-16: Solange, LCD Soundsystem, and A Tribe Called Quest. Brooklyn-based alternative rock band LCD Soundsystem will headline Friday night, hip-hop group A Tribe Called Quest will headline Saturday night, and singer-songwriter Solange will close out the festival Sunday evening. Ticket prices will be higher this year: $175 for a three-day pass and $75 for single-day tickets. [Pitchfork]

Chance the Rapper bought out a theater for Get Out screening

Chance the Rapper bought all of the tickets for screenings of the horror movie Get Out at the Chatham 14 so people could watch the movie for free. "I bought all the tickets to #GetOut at Chatham Theatre on 87th Just pull up with ID and enjoy the movie," he posted on Twitter Sunday. "All day guys, come thru! Bring whoever, it's free I just want you to see it on 87th. There's a few more showings today! It's already bussin, I just left and might have to come back for a later showing!!" [Billboard]