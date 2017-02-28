Street View is a fashion series in which Isa Giallorenzo spotlights some of the coolest styles seen in Chicago.
Isa Giallorenzo
"I dress based on how I'm feeling that day, and I create music based on how I feel as well", singer-songwriter Tatiana Hazel says. "As for my hair, the theme of my upcoming single is split personality, so I dyed it split colors." Check out her eclectic style on Instagram (@tatianahazel) and listen to her music at soundcloud.com/tatianahazel.
