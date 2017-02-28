Bleader

Archives | RSS

Share
  |  

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Arts / Style Bicolor hair channels a songwriter’s single about split personalities

Posted By today at 01.00 PM

Street View is a fashion series in which Isa Giallorenzo spotlights some of the coolest styles seen in Chicago.

click image ISA GIALLORENZO
  • Isa Giallorenzo

"I dress based on how I'm feeling that day, and I create music based on how I feel as well", singer-songwriter Tatiana Hazel says. "As for my hair, the theme of my upcoming single is split personality, so I dyed it split colors." Check out her eclectic style on Instagram (@tatianahazel) and listen to her music at soundcloud.com/tatianahazel.


click image img_9350.jpg

click image img_9354.jpg


See more street style in the Chicago Looks blog.

Tags: , , , , ,

Share

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Isa Giallorenzo

Agenda Teaser

02.28.17
The Book of Joseph
Performing Arts
The Book of Joseph Chicago Shakespeare Theater
February 02
Riot Grrrls
Galleries & Museums
Riot Grrrls Museum of Contemporary Art
December 17
More Agenda Teaser »

Tabbed Event Search

The Bleader Archive

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2017 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation