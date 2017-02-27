Bleader

Monday, February 27, 2017

Arts / Do This Mardi Gras shrimp boil, Wayne's World live reading, and more things to do in Chicago this week

Posted By today at 03.13 PM

Wayne and Garth come to life during a live reading of Wayne's World on Mon 2/27. Excellent!
  • Wayne and Garth come to life during a live reading of Wayne's World on Mon 2/27. Excellent!
There's plenty to do in Chicago this week. Here's some of what we recommend:

Mon 2/27: Join Kathleen Rooney, the founding editor of Rose Metal Press and author of the novel Lillian Boxfish Takes a Walk, and writer Juan Martinez (Best Worst American) at Happy Hour Swill at Curbside Books and Records (125 S. Clark) for a conversation about their work and upcoming projects. 6:30 PM

Mon 2/27: Uptown Underground (4707 N. Broadway) hosts a live reading of Wayne's World during Live Movie Monday. 8 PM

Tue 2/28: Performance artist Kamilah Rashied invites men to share their experiences with the women in their lives during the conversation series Bitch, Be Realistic at the Museum of Contemporary Art (220 E. Chicago). 6 PM

Tue 2/28: Frontier (1072 N. Milwaukee) hosts its annual Fat Tuesday Shrimp Boil, featuring all-you-can-eat shrimp, corn, and potatoes, plus live music from Chicago's Four Star Brass Band. 6 PM

Lee Fields plays Thalia Hall on Tue 2/28.
  • COURTESY THE ARTIST
  • Lee Fields plays Thalia Hall on Tue 2/28.

Tue 2/28: Soul vet Lee Fields plays at Thalia Hall (1807 S. Allport) tonight. Peter Margasak writes, "Over a hard, almost martial groove inspired by vintage James Brown, Fields urges unity, deploying military cadences to suggest the potential destruction awaiting us if we don’t fall in line together." 8:30 PM

Wed 3/1: The Swedish American Museum (5211 N. Clark) hosts a reading, signing, and Q&A with author Donna Seaman to celebrate the release of her new book, Identity Unknown. 7 PM
Sally Marvel hosts The Best Worst Show at Township on Wed 3/1.
  • Nightengale Photography
  • Sally Marvel hosts The Best Worst Show at Township on Wed 3/1.

Wed 3/1: The Best Worst Show, presented by Sally Marvel, features music by Lucy Stoole and performances by AJ Le Sacc, A.j. Olson, Sylvi, Mo Less, Cruel Valentine, Pink Velvet, and more at Township (2200-2202 N. California). 10 PM-1 AM

3/2-3/5: Former Chicagoan Megan Gailey performs her stand-up at Zanies (1548 N. Wells) for the club's Welcome Home series. Thu and Sun 8:30 PM; Fri 8:30 and 10:30 PM; Sat 7, 9, and 11:15 PM

click to enlarge Alisa Singer, Great Lakes Ice Cover Decline, 2016
  • Alisa Singer, Great Lakes Ice Cover Decline, 2016

3/2-3/25: "Environmental Graphiti: The Art of Climate Change" at Arc Gallery features digital paintings by Alisa Singer that incorporate images of charts, graphs, numbers, and other data about climate change.

For more stuff to do this week—and every day—check out our Agenda page.

