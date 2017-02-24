Bleader

Archives | RSS

Share

Friday, February 24, 2017

Jazz / Music / Post No Bills Taylor Ho Bynum salutes his mentors on a rich, sprawling new big-band album

Posted By today at 02.00 PM

click to enlarge Taylor Ho Bynum - PETER GANNUSHKIN / DOWNTOWNMUSIC.NET/

Cornetist Taylor Ho Bynum is tightly connected to the legacy and sound of visionary composer and reedist Anthony Braxton—he studied under Braxton, has played under his leadership for decades, and serves as executive director of the Tri-Centric Arts Foundation, which administers Braxton's prolific output. In his own music, though, Bynum has usually mapped his own path. He's had a fruitful partnership with drummer Tomas Fujiwara, and he's led an evolving number of medium-to-large ensembles, privileging strings in some and brass in others—such as the band on his most recent album, Enter the Plustet (Firehouse 12).

The opening moments of "Sleeping Giant," the sprawling, episodic work that kicks off the album, remind me that Bynum has absorbed Braxton's ideas, and not only as an interpreter and performer of the reedist's thorny compositions. Over pointillistic brass bursts and Ken Filiano's throbbing arco bass, Bynum blows puckered, razor-edged lines that toggle between abrasive abstraction and zigzagging virtuosity, their careening-yet-controlled energy echoing that of his mentor's music.

Bynum's remarkable 14-piece band—Fujiwara, Filiano, trumpeters Stephanie Richards and Nate Wooley, French horn player Vincent Chancey, bass trombonist and tuba player Bill Lowe, trombonist Steve Swell, reedists Jim Hobbs, Matt Bauder, and Ingrid Laubrock, violinist Jason Kao Hwang, and cellist Tomeka Reid, vibist Jay Hoggard, and guitarist Mary Halvorson—wends through a series of rapidly shifting patterns and rhythms, which the leader conducts using Braxton's "Language Music" ideas. But around halfway through the 21-minute piece, a lovely, sashaying, R&B-kissed melody surfaces, and the band glides along on a surprisingly sentimental groove before heading off on another tangent.

The rhythmic drive of "Three (for Me We & Them)"—its title is an homage to the first big band Bynum ever saw, James "Jabbo" Ware & the Me We and Them Orchestra—feels thoroughly contemporary, but Bynum pushes his protean ensemble through a thrilling tour of jazz signposts from decades past. He cites Duke Ellington, Sun Ra, and Brotherhood of Breath (the spectacular big band led by South African pianist and composer Chris McGregor) as key points of reference. You can check out the ebullient piece below.
Bynum makes a rare local appearance on Sunday night at the Hungry Brain. He'll be part of an improvising quartet with bassoonist Dana Jessen (who just performed Thursday at Elastic), bassist Joshua Abrams, and drummer Mike Reed.

Today's playlist:

Ben Johnston, String Quartets Nos. 6, 7 & 8 (New World)
Maja S.K. Ratkje, Jon Wesseltoft, Camille Norment, and Per Gisle Galåen, Celadon (Important)
Gene Ammons & Dodo Marmarosa, Jug & Dodo (Prestige)
Otis G. Johnson, Everything—God Is Love '78 (Numero Group/Holy Spirit)
Katharina Ernst & Martin Siewert, Also: Live at Wirr (Trost)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Share

Related Events

  • Taylor Ho Bynum, Dana Jessen, Joshua Abrams, and Mike Reed @ Hungry Brain

    • Sun., Feb. 26, 9 p.m.

Related Locations

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Agenda Teaser

02.24.17
First Time or Fan?
Performing Arts
First Time or Fan? Under the Gun Theater
January 13
Cymbeline
Performing Arts
Cymbeline The Factory Theater
January 13
More Agenda Teaser »

Tabbed Event Search

The Bleader Archive

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2017 Sun-Times Media, LLC.
Powered by Foundation