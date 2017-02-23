click to enlarge Bryan Cox/ICE via AP

ICE agents at a home in Atlanta

February 23, 2017

Chicago Public Schools won't let U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents into schools without a warrant

Chicago Public Schools has alerted its principals not to allow any U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents into its schools without a warrant. "If presented with any paperwork from ICE, please call the Law Department before taking any action," the district's chief education officer, Janice Jackson, said in an advisory note. "ICE agents should wait outside while the school is reviewing the matter with the Law Department." Schools have also been asked to have parents provide additional emergency contact information in case of deportation. [Tribune] [Sun-Times]

Proposed restrictions for downtown street performers on hold

A City Council proposal that would ban street performers from making noise that can be heard from more than 20 feet away is on hold. Forty-second Ward alderman Brendan Reilly, who proposed the legislation, delayed a final vote on the plan after meeting with some street musicians. He's also in talks with Mayor Rahm Emanuel about finding alternative spaces for performers such as city parks. The American Civil Liberties Union opposes Reilly's plan, which it says violates free speech rights. [Tribune]

Puerto Rican nationalist Oscar Lopez Rivera is getting an honorary street sign

The City Council voted Wednesday to rename the 1200 to 1500 blocks of N. Luis Munoz Marin Drive "Oscar Lopez Rivera Way." Nine aldermen voted against honoring Lopez Rivera, who will be released from prison soon after former president Barack Obama commuted his 55-year sentence for trying to overthrow the U.S. government. [DNAinfo Chicago]

Chicago Housing Authority picks Texas firm to build mixed-income housing on Cabrini-Green site

The CHA has chosen Texas-based Hunt Development Group to build nearly 482 mixed-incoming housing units on the former Cabrini-Green site. The plan includes "a 21-story tower, 32,900 square feet of retail space and several connected midrise buildings and low-rise townhomes," according to Crain's Chicago Business. [Crain's]

Most of CPS's Latino Advisory Committee quits in protest over budget cuts

Sixteen out of 18 members of Chicago Public Schools's Latino Advisory Committee have quit in protest of disproportionate budget cuts to majority Hispanic schools, citing a Sun-Times analysis that showed that schools with at least 51 percent Hispanic students saw 1.8 percent of their total budgets frozen on average, more than twice the average rate at majority-white schools, which lost .08 percent (majority-black schools lost 1.6 percent). The resigning chair of the committee, Jose Rico, slammed CPS head Forrest Claypool and Mayor Rahm Emanuel for forgetting "about the achievements the Latino community and schools have brought to CPS when they talk about the success of CPS over the years." In response to the mass resignations, CPS financial chief Ronald DeNard announced a new appeals process for schools hurt by budget cuts, but he didn't provide any details. [Sun-Times]

Bronzeville podcast tells the story of the Great Migration through fictional tale

Bronzeville, a ten-part podcast created by actors Larenz Tate and Laurence Fishburne, tells the largely forgotten story of black Chicago during the Great Migration. "No one seems to tell that story," Tate told DNAinfo Chicago. "We should tell more of these stories." After unsuccessfully pitching the idea around Hollywood as a show or movie, Fishburne and Tate, a Chicago native, decided to do it on their own as a podcast. "It's great being able to tell a story about the South Side of the city in a community called Bronzeville, a predominantly African-American community that was self-sufficient," Tate told the news site. [DNAinfo Chicago]