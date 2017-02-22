click to enlarge AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Children make soap bubbles at sunset. The springlike weather in the region broke record high temperatures this week.

Welcome to the Reader's morning briefing for Wednesday, February 22, 2017.



Why it's been unseasonably warm this week

Monday was the fourth day in a row that Chicago broke its record high temperature during an improbable run of spring weather in the middle of winter. "It's tempting—and probably valid—to throw your hands up and say, 'greenhouse gases, duh,'" Chicagoist writes, although the site also has a more granular breakdown for the scientifically inclined. Unfortunately the warm weather probably won't last through the spring—the city might see its first snow in two months March 1. [Chicagoist]

City Council to vote on proposed downtown street performance crackdown Wednesday

The City Council will vote on a proposed crackdown on street performers downtown Wednesday. The proposal from 42nd Ward alderman Brendan Reilly would ban any outside performances that can be heard from more than 20 feet away. The regulation would only apply to downtown areas from "Michigan Avenue between Cedar Street and Balbo Avenue, and on State Street between Huron Street and Jackson Boulevard," according to WBEZ, and would take aim at performances from tourist magnet groups like the Bucket Boys, which can sometimes be an annoyance to downtown residents and office workers. "I can be on a phone call—totally indoors—and actually not be able to hear people on the phone because of the bucket boy noise outside," downtown office worker Karl Fogel told WBEZ. "It's just drumming on buckets, and it's not that interesting after a while." [WBEZ]

About 20,000 local students and teachers will see Hamilton because of grants

A $1.46 million grant from the Rockefeller Foundation will pay for about 20,000 Chicago students and teachers to see the musical Hamilton in 2017, according to DNAinfo Chicago. Kids from 30 different schools will get to see the Wednesday matinee performance and students from another 28 schools will get to see the March 1 performance. [DNAinfo Chicago]

A pour-all-your-own-beer bar is arriving in Wicker Park very soon

Tapster, the city's first pour-all-your-own-beer bar, is ready open in Wicker Park after a final inspection by the city, according to Eater Chicago. Customer will be able to pour their own beer and wine from 32 beer taps and eight wine taps on the restaurant's first floor; each pour will be tracked so that, yes, the customer has to pay. The second floor will hold seating and more taps for cocktails, Kombucha, and cold brew coffee plus a regular bar and space for live music. [Eater Chicago]