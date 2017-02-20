Play the party video game BaraBariBall at Filthy Pixels on Wed 2/22.
Rip away your mittens, your beanies, your down jackets! No longer need your johns be long! The sun has returned, and with it, plenty of things to do this week. Here's some of what we recommend:
click to enlarge
Terry Tang
Saved by the Max raises money for the ACLU on Mon 2/20.
Mon 2/20: To raise money for the ACLU, pop-up diner Saved by the Max (1941 W. North) hosts the Presidents' Day Benefit Dinnerwith an a la carte dinner menu. 5 PM-midnight
Mon 2/20: During Ladylike, the monthly storytelling show at at Cafe Mustache (2313 N. Milwaukee), femme-identifying and nonbinary performers share stories of their most disgusting moments. 8 PM-midnight
Tue 2/21: Do you suffer from al pastor deficiency? Rejuvenate at Mago Cantina & Grill's Taco Fest 2017 held at Roosevelt Collection (1010 S. Delano). This inaugural festival features tacos from Antique Taco, Latinicity, and Diana Davila's upcoming spot, Mi Tocaya. 6-9 PM
click to enlarge
Courtesy the artist
Crazy World of Arthur Brown return to the U.S. for the first time in 40 years.
Tue 2/21: Glam-horror-soul-psychedelia-industrial-infused rock group Crazy World of Arthur Brown tours the U.S. for the first time in 40 years, stopping at Reggie's Rock Club (2105 S. State) tonight. Steve Krakow writes, "the man still has moves, costumes, and a voice so powerful it boggles the mind." 7 PM
Tue 2/21-Wed 2/22: What is America? Come find out at the One-Minute Play Festival at the Den Theatre (1329-1333 N. Milwaukee). This year’s festival features dozens of one-minute plays inspired by the theme "America is . . ." including works by Axel Arth, Bilal Darda, Jennifer Rumberger, and more. 8 PM
Wed 2/22: Bit Bash hostsFilthy Pixels at Bottom Lounge (1375 W. Lake), a night filled with new video games—including Lesbian Spider-Queen of Mars and BaraBariBall—plus music from the Cellphones and the Pamphleteers. 7-11 PM
click to enlarge
Audra Melton
Jeanette Andrews brings her illusions to the Lincoln Park Zoo on Thu 2/23.
Thu 2/23: The Lincoln Park Zoo (2200 N. Cannon) hosts Hyperception: Illusions for the Senses, a performance by magician and artist Jeanette Andrews focused on heightening the audience's five senses. 7 PM
Thu 2/23: Stand-ups Steven King and Tyler Snodgrass come together to count down the best TRL videos of all time at TRL Live at the Hideout (1354 W. Wabansia). 9 PM
