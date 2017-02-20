Bleader

Monday, February 20, 2017

Arts / Do This Bit Bash's Filthy Pixels, Taco Fest 2017, and more things to do in Chicago this week

Posted By today at 12.30 PM

click to enlarge Play the party video game BaraBariBall at Filthy Pixels on Wed 2/22. - COURTESY BIT BASH
  • courtesy Bit Bash
  • Play the party video game BaraBariBall at Filthy Pixels on Wed 2/22.

Rip away your mittens, your beanies, your down jackets! No longer need your johns be long! The sun has returned, and with it, plenty of things to do this week. Here's some of what we recommend:

click to enlarge Saved by the Max raises money for the ACLU on Mon 2/20. - TERRY TANG
  • Terry Tang
  • Saved by the Max raises money for the ACLU on Mon 2/20.

Mon 2/20: To raise money for the ACLU, pop-up diner Saved by the Max (1941 W. North) hosts the Presidents' Day Benefit Dinner with an a la carte dinner menu. 5 PM-midnight

Mon 2/20: During Ladylike, the monthly storytelling show at at Cafe Mustache (2313 N. Milwaukee), femme-identifying and nonbinary performers share stories of their most disgusting moments. 8 PM-midnight

Tue 2/21: Do you suffer from al pastor deficiency? Rejuvenate at Mago Cantina & Grill's Taco Fest 2017 held at Roosevelt Collection (1010 S. Delano). This inaugural festival features tacos from Antique Taco, Latinicity, and Diana Davila's upcoming spot, Mi Tocaya. 6-9 PM

click to enlarge Crazy World of Arthur Brown return to the U.S. for the first time in 40 years. - COURTESY THE ARTIST
  • Courtesy the artist
  • Crazy World of Arthur Brown return to the U.S. for the first time in 40 years.

Tue 2/21: Glam-horror-soul-psychedelia-industrial-infused rock group Crazy World of Arthur Brown tours the U.S. for the first time in 40 years, stopping at Reggie's Rock Club (2105 S. State) tonight. Steve Krakow writes, "the man still has moves, costumes, and a voice so powerful it boggles the mind." 7 PM

Tue 2/21-Wed 2/22: What is America? Come find out at the One-Minute Play Festival at the Den Theatre (1329-1333 N. Milwaukee). This year’s festival features dozens of one-minute plays inspired by the theme "America is . . ." including works by Axel Arth, Bilal Darda, Jennifer Rumberger, and more. 8 PM

Wed 2/22: Bit Bash hosts Filthy Pixels at Bottom Lounge (1375 W. Lake), a night filled with new video games—including Lesbian Spider-Queen of Mars and BaraBariBall—plus music from the Cellphones and the Pamphleteers. 7-11 PM

click to enlarge Jeanette Andrews brings her illusions to the Lincoln Park Zoo on Thu 2/23. - AUDRA MELTON
  • Audra Melton
  • Jeanette Andrews brings her illusions to the Lincoln Park Zoo on Thu 2/23.

Thu 2/23: The Lincoln Park Zoo (2200 N. Cannon) hosts Hyperception: Illusions for the Senses, a performance by magician and artist Jeanette Andrews focused on heightening the audience's five senses. 7 PM

Thu 2/23: Stand-ups Steven King and Tyler Snodgrass come together to count down the best TRL videos of all time at TRL Live at the Hideout (1354 W. Wabansia). 9 PM

For more stuff to do this week—and every day—check out our Agenda page.

