Former Obama adviser turned Uber executive fined for illegally lobbying Rahm

Former Obama campaign manager turned Uber senior executive David Plouffe was fined $90,000 by the Chicago Board of Ethics for "illegally lobbying Mayor Rahm Emanuel" on Uber's behalf, according to the Tribune. The ethics board unanimously voted that Plouffe "violated city ethics rules by failing to register as a lobbyist after contacting Emanuel to help the company on regulations for picking up travelers at Chicago's two airports," the newspaper reported. The board also fined Uber $2,000 for employing a lobbyist who broke the lobbying laws. The violation was discovered when Emanuel publicly released his e-mails, which included a November 2015 e-mail from Plouffe to the mayor about the airport pickups policy. Plouffe is no longer with Uber, according to CNBC. [Tribune] [CNBC]

Businesses, restaurants close for "Day Without Immigrants" protest, march

Four restaurants run by celebrity chef Rick Bayless, Johnny's Grill, and the Berghoff were among the businesses closed Thursday for the "Day Without Immigrants" in protest of President Donald Trump's anti-immigration policies. Bayless and the Berghoff shut down their restaurants after polling their staffs about their participation in the protest. "From an operational standpoint we decided it was best to close for the day, but also to stand in support," the Berghoff's marketing and media manager Ashley Mazur told the Tribune. Hundreds of workers rallied in at Union Park Thursday morning and then marched to the Loop. [Tribune] [DNAinfo Chicago]

Obama made his first post-presidency visit to Chicago Wednesday

Former President Barack Obama returned to Chicago Wednesday for meetings about the Obama Foundation and presidential library. During his first visit to the city since leaving the White House, he met with south-side community leaders at one meeting and held three other meetings about fund-raising for the center. "There was great enthusiasm from the civic leaders about the opportunity to work with the foundation," former Obama senior adviser and family friend Valerie Jarrett said. [Sun-Times]

Alderman Proco Joe Moreno speaks about Logan Square gentrification inside $1.5 million house while activists protest outside

First Ward alderman Proco Joe Moreno hosted a $50-a-head dinner about gentrification inside a $1.5 million Logan Square home while protesters gathered outside Wednesday, according to Chicagoist. The alderman discussed how he's revitalized the neighborhood through development of business and real estate. "The development that's happened on Milwaukee Avenue is tremendous," Moreno said, according to the news site. "When I became alderman six years ago, one of the biggest concerns from a very diverse neighborhood was that Milwaukee Avenue was dilapidated, nothing else going on. Closed stores, graffiti issues, gang issues." [Chicagoist]

18,000-square-foot Rolling Stones exhibit to open at Navy Pier

A major Rolling Stones exhibit with more than 500 objects is coming to Navy Pier for four months. The 18,000-square-foot "Exhibitionism" will open April 15 and run through July 30. The exhibit, which has already been displayed in New York and London, includes a movie theater, an "interactive recording studio," and a "3-D concert experience." [DNAinfo Chicago]

Lakeview will get the city's first all-vegan bakery

Chicago's first all-vegan bakery, Pie, Pie My Darling, is set to open in Lakeview by August, according to Eater Chicago. The bakery is slated to take over Kitchen 17's current location at 613 W. Briar Place after the restaurant moves to a larger space nearby. [Eater Chicago]