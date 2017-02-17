

Doesn't global warming feel great? There's plenty to do on this warm February weekend. Here's some of what we recommend:





Fri 2/17: Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin brings Trayvon Martin's parents, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, to the DuSable Museum of African American History (740 E. 56th) for the Chicago Humanities festival. They discuss how the loss of their son launched a national movement for civil rights. 6 PM

Fri 2/17: Raven Theatre Company performs a live reading of Sycamore by Sarah Snyder at Center on Halsted (3656 N. Halsted) ahead of its world premiere. 6:30 PM

Fri 2/17: Dominique Watkins and Briget Flaherty Diehl present CLUE: A Drag Extravaganza, a concert of sorts at Gorilla Tango Theatre (1919 N. Milwaukee) based on the popular board game and film that includes death drops, lip-syncing, and gender-bending. 8 PM





click to enlarge Kevin Winter

Bobby Lee performs at the Improv this weekend.

click to enlarge courtesy Ranalli's of Andersonville

Ranalli's offers $10, $20, and $30 pizza deals during Andersonville Restaurant Week.

Comedian Bobby Lee ) performs his stand-up at the Improv (5 Woodfield, Schaumburg).



2/17-2/26: Andersonville hosts its first restaurant week with prix-fixe dinners for $10, $20, and $30 at places like Jerry's Sandwiches, Lady Gregory's, and M. Henry.





Sat 2/18: Artist Michael Velliquette brings "Lovey Town," a miniature mobile, interactive art space that uses photography to place visitors inside of it after they enter, to Mana Contemporary Chicago (2233 S. Throop). 5:30 PM



Sat 2/18: To celebrate the Rotland Press comics anthology Black Eye No 3: A Shameful Enlightenment, Quimby's (1854 W. North) brings together Chicago-based contributors Andy Burkholder, Corinne Halbert, Paul Nudd, Onsmith, and Johnny Sampson. 7 PM



2/18-2/19: In conjunction with the current Merce Cunningham exhibit at the Museum of Contemporary Art (220 E. Chicago), the French dance company Ballet de Lorraine performs three of Cunningham's works: Sounddance, Fabrications, and Untitled Partner #3. Sat 7:30 PM, Sun 3 and 7:30 PM





courtesy the artist

Rashayla Marie Brown opens up her studio for #BringHer at Hyde Park Art Center.



Sun 2/19: My Familiar Women's Collective hosts its inaugural #BringHer event at Hyde Park Art Center (5020 S. Cornell), featuring stories from women of color, drinks, and art-making. Artist-in-residence Rashayla Marie Brown also opens up her studio for the event. 1-3 PM





