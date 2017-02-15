I believe in freedom of expression with all my heart, and I also believe in being careful about that freedom when there are folk who will be incensed by that freedom. I am not sure what should be done.As an uncompromising assertion of principle I'd put that alongside the immortal declaration, "Give me liberty or give me—well, what else you got there?"
It does not make sense for the IOP to put him in a room with students and remove the most powerful check on inappropriate behavior: the ability of the press to make it known to the public. He ran an influential campaign that stretched the truth and flat-out lied countless times. We know this because he was on the record when he did so, and the media documented it. It’s also hard to justify why any fellows seminar should be off the record. During an off-the-record seminar, a fellow or a guest can do or say anything, and everyone in the room has to pretend like it never happened.But why would anyone go hear Lewandowski talk and hope to God he says nothing "inappropriate"? The whole point of these Institute of Politics sessions, which director David Axelrod puts on weekly, is to bring in politically savvy guests who speak freely to grownups. Does the Maroon understand how petulant it sounds: If we don't get to report it, no one should get to hear it!
