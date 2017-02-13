Bleader

Monday, February 13, 2017

Arts / Do This Trayvon Martin’s parents on their book Rest in Power, Brown Girls premiere, and more things to do in Chicago this week

Posted By today at 01.55 PM

click to enlarge Trayvon Martin's parents discuss their new book on Thu 2/16. - COURTESY PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE
  • courtesy Penguin Random House
  • Trayvon Martin's parents discuss their new book on Thu 2/16.

Not everything is about roses and candy hearts this week. If you're looking for some non-Valentine's things to do, here's some of what we recommend:

Mon 2/13: Buzzfeed's media editor Craig Silverman leads a discussion about fake news trends and the future of media accuracy during Fake News, Alternative Facts, and the World of Misinformation at the University of Chicago's International House (1414 E. 59th). 5:15 PM

Mon 2/13: The Hideout (1354 W. Wabansia) hosts Erotica Exotica Poetica, a night of poetry, singing, and dancing with live music from Linda & the Hot Licks, dancing by Cruel Valentine and TS Machine-Gunn CoCo, and open mike poetry. 9 PM

Tue 2/14: The all-female variety show Women on Top at pH Theater (1515 W. Berwyn) features storytelling and improv. Proceeds benefit the violence against women awareness organization One Billion Rising. 7 PM
click to enlarge Horror metal group Lordi makes a rare appearance in the U.S. on Tue 2/14. - COURTESY THE ARTIST
  • courtesy the artist
  • Horror metal group Lordi makes a rare appearance in the U.S. on Tue 2/14.

Tue 2/14: Finland metal band (and Eurovision contest winners!) Lordi play at Reggie's Rock Club (22015 S. State) tonight. Leor Galil writes, "It's not often that Lordi comes stateside, but this show might also be extraspecial given the calendar date—there are few more unique ways to celebrate Valentine's Day than seeing Lordi perform the chugging nu-metal single 'Hug You Hardcore.' The lyrics, which blur carnal and carnage, say it all: 'I wanna rip you open / Swing a wrecking ball inside.'" 7 PM

click to enlarge Nabila Hossain and Sonia Denis star in the Chicago-based webseries Brown Girls. - MEGAN LEE MILLER
  • MEgan Lee Miller
  • Nabila Hossain and Sonia Denis star in the Chicago-based webseries Brown Girls.

Wed 2/15: Chicago Art Department (1932 S. Halsted) hosts a screening of the new webseries from Fatimah Asghar and Sam Bailey, Brown Girls. The night includes performances by Jamila Woods, Sonia Denis, and Jeez Loueez. 6 PM

Wed 2/15: Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum curator James Cornelius and Roosevelt University assistant professor of music history Thomas Kernan discuss American responses to Lincoln's death in music and letters during Farewell, Father, Friend at Newberry Library (60 W. Walton). 6 PM
click to enlarge Joffrey Ballet brings three contemporary works to the stage with Game Changers. - CHERYL MANN
  • Cheryl Mann
  • Joffrey Ballet brings three contemporary works to the stage with Game Changers.

2/15-2/26: The Joffrey Ballet presents Game Changers at Auditorium Theatre (50 E. Congress) featuring three works: Wayne McGregor's "Infra," Christopher Wheeldon's "Fool's Paradise," and Justin Peck's "Year of the Rabbit." Thu-Fri 7:30 PM, Sat 2 and 7:30 PM, Sun 2 PM; also Wed 2/15, 7:30 PM

Thu 2/16: Chicago Sun-Times columnist Mary Mitchell interviews the parents of Trayvon Martin, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, about their new book, Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin, at First United Methodist Church (77 W. Washington). 6 PM

Thu 2/16: The Benefit for the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee at Township (2200-2202 N. California) features a silent auction, raffle, and performances from Sünken Ships, Stomatopod, Jigsaw, and the Icarians. 7 PM

For more stuff to do this week—and every day—check out our Agenda page.

