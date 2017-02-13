Mon 2/13: The Hideout (1354 W. Wabansia) hosts Erotica Exotica Poetica, a night of poetry, singing, and dancing with live music from Linda & the Hot Licks, dancing by Cruel Valentine and TS Machine-Gunn CoCo, and open mike poetry. 9 PM
Tue 2/14: The all-female variety showWomen on Topat pH Theater (1515 W. Berwyn) features storytelling and improv. Proceeds benefit the violence against women awareness organization One Billion Rising. 7 PM
click to enlarge
courtesy the artist
Horror metal group Lordi makes a rare appearance in the U.S. on Tue 2/14.
Tue 2/14: Finland metal band (and Eurovision contest winners!) Lordiplay at Reggie's Rock Club (22015 S. State) tonight. Leor Galil writes, "It's not often that Lordi comes stateside, but this show might also be extraspecial given the calendar date—there are few more unique ways to celebrate Valentine's Day than seeing Lordi perform the chugging nu-metal single 'Hug You Hardcore.' The lyrics, which blur carnal and carnage, say it all: 'I wanna rip you open / Swing a wrecking ball inside.'" 7 PM
click to enlarge
MEgan Lee Miller
Nabila Hossain and Sonia Denis star in the Chicago-based webseries Brown Girls.
Wed 2/15: Chicago Art Department (1932 S. Halsted) hosts a screening of the new webseries from Fatimah Asghar and Sam Bailey,Brown Girls. The night includes performances by Jamila Woods, Sonia Denis, and Jeez Loueez. 6 PM
Wed 2/15: Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum curator James Cornelius and Roosevelt University assistant professor of music history Thomas Kernan discuss American responses to Lincoln's death in music and letters during Farewell, Father, Friend at Newberry Library (60 W. Walton). 6 PM
click to enlarge
Cheryl Mann
Joffrey Ballet brings three contemporary works to the stage with Game Changers.
2/15-2/26: The Joffrey Ballet presents Game Changers at Auditorium Theatre (50 E. Congress) featuring three works: Wayne McGregor's "Infra," Christopher Wheeldon's "Fool's Paradise," and Justin Peck's "Year of the Rabbit." Thu-Fri 7:30 PM, Sat 2 and 7:30 PM, Sun 2 PM; also Wed 2/15, 7:30 PM
Thu 2/16: Chicago Sun-Times columnist Mary Mitchell interviews the parents of Trayvon Martin, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, about their new book, Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin, at First United Methodist Church (77 W. Washington). 6 PM