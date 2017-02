click to enlarge Stephanie Jensen

Whether you're celebrating your singledom or looking for a romantic night out with a significant other, there's plenty to do this Valentine's Day. Here's some of what we recommend:The Columbia College Democrats will host a Galentine's Day celebration with waffles and other breakfast treats, as well as performances by Columbia women, to raise money for Planned Parenthood.SlutTalk hosts another installment of Feminist Happy Hour hosted by Alicia Swiz and Shanna Shrum, featuring performances by Lourdes Reyes, Brittany Julious, Anita M. Mechler, Elizabeth Gomez, Sayjal Joshi, and Tamale Sepp.Red Tape Theatre hosts a masquerade ball on Valentine's Eve featuring music, dancing, food, a cash bar, a silent auction, performances, and more.If you're still looking for a gift, 826Chi's second annual pop-up print show may have what you need. Fifteen Chicago designers and illustrators show and sell screen-printed posters, all inspired by 826CHI's students' stories about love. Posters are $20 and all proceeds benefit 826CHI.Decadent dinners and a macaron brochette are on the menu at Chez Moi for Valentine's Day.312 Chicago offers a three-course Valentine’s Day inspired pre-fixe menu. Executive Chef Luca Corazzina will serve a romantic Italian dinner with each course representative of the holiday, for example red-hued pasta (pasta made with beets) and more.Read It & Eat hosts a five-course meal—including red beet carpaccio, salmon with passion fruit, and chai-spiced flourless chocolate cake—for couples prepared by chef Ronak Patel. Wine pairings are available for an additional $20.Skip the traditional Valentine's Day celebrations and go back in time to the evening of February 14, 1929, with a St. Valentine's Day Massacre themed chef's dinner. A cocktail reception, featuring era-specific drinks, precedes dinner.The Music Box Theatre shows the classic romance film in honor of Valentine's Day. Arrive early for a chocolate and wine special in the Music Box Lounge.Female musicians and artists come together on Valentine's Day against domestic violence. The event will take donations of food, clothes, toiletries, and other items to help those in domestic violence situations. All donated items will go to Connections for Abused Women and Their Children in Humboldt Park.Women & Children First hosts an open mike for women and non-binary artists to talk (or rant) about love. BYOB.A10 created a special menu for those looking to dine out on Valentine's Day. The menu offers seafood-heavy appetizers, including clam chowder and fritto misto, as well as a "Lady and the Tramp" dinner that includes squid ink bucatini. To top of the meal, try the chocolate mint chess pie, available only in February.Following successful shows at the Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival, the Cupid Players presentCouples, singles, and groups of friends can expect to be serenaded with new numbers as well as Cupid classics. The one-act performance will include a complimentary champagne toast for audiences on February 14.La Casa de Satanas is hosting an evening of terror in the form of interactive performance art.Called one of the most romantic movies of all time,, starring Cary Grant and Deborah Kerr, returns to Chicago theaters.The Chicago Academy of Sciences / Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum will host a family friendly dance. A range of exotic birds will join guests at the Nature Museum from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. for a fun-filled Valentine's party.Called one of Chicago's most romantic restaurants, Geja's Cafe will host an 11-day Valentine's festival. The restaurant will feature sparkling wines and champagnes, live flamenco and classical guitarists, photo keepsakes, and fondue cuisine. The Valentine's festival will end with the Celebration of Marriage Night, where couples receive a discount based on the years they have been married.Chef Shane Graybeal and Head Bartender Mike Jones, the F&B team behind cocktail-haven Sable Kitchen & Bar, will continue to celebrate a month of pairs. Each week they will co-develop a five-course food and beverage pairing with ingredients inspired by love. Guests can up the romance by making it a staycation at Sable's adjacent hotel, Hotel Palomar, which is offering a "Month of Love" package.