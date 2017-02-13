It's all about female love at the Feminist Happy Hour Galentine's Day Pahty.
Whether you're celebrating your singledom or looking for a romantic night out with a significant other, there's plenty to do this Valentine's Day. Here's some of what we recommend:
Galentine's DayThe Columbia College Democrats will host a Galentine's Day celebration with waffles and other breakfast treats, as well as performances by Columbia women, to raise money for Planned Parenthood. Mon 2/13, 7-9 PM, the Loft, 916 S. Wabash, cudems.com, donations welcome.
Feminist Happy Hour: Galentine's Day PahtySlutTalk hosts another installment of Feminist Happy Hour hosted by Alicia Swiz and Shanna Shrum, featuring performances by Lourdes Reyes, Brittany Julious, Anita M. Mechler, Elizabeth Gomez, Sayjal Joshi, and Tamale Sepp. Mon 2/13, 6:30 PM, Whistler, 2421 N. Milwaukee, whistlerchicago.com, $10.
Love Ball: A MasqueradeRed Tape Theatre hosts a masquerade ball on Valentine's Eve featuring music, dancing, food, a cash bar, a silent auction, performances, and more. Mon 2/13, 6-11 PM, Uptown Underground, 4707 N. Broadway, uptownunderground.net, $25.
Who Wants Love?If you're still looking for a gift, 826Chi's second annual pop-up print show may have what you need. Fifteen Chicago designers and illustrators show and sell screen-printed posters, all inspired by 826CHI's students' stories about love. Posters are $20 and all proceeds benefit 826CHI. Mon 2/13, 6-9 PM, Workshop, 935 W. Chestnut, 826chi.org, $5.
Dinner for twoDecadent dinners and a macaron brochette are on the menu at Chez Moi for Valentine's Day. Through 2/14, Chez Moi, 2100 N. Halsted, 773-871-2100, reservations recommended (starting at 5 PM), prices vary, chezmoichicago.com.
Menu di San Valentino312 Chicago offers a three-course Valentine’s Day inspired pre-fixe menu. Executive Chef Luca Corazzina will serve a romantic Italian dinner with each course representative of the holiday, for example red-hued pasta (pasta made with beets) and more. Tue 2/14, 312 Chicago, 136 N. LaSalle, 312-696-2420, 312chicago.com.
Pop-up Dinner: Valentine's for (Food) LoversRead It & Eat hosts a five-course meal—including red beet carpaccio, salmon with passion fruit, and chai-spiced flourless chocolate cake—for couples prepared by chef Ronak Patel. Wine pairings are available for an additional $20. Tue 2/14, 6:30-9:30 PM, Read It & Eat, 2142 N. Halsted, readitandeatstore.com, $75-$95.
Celebrate Chicago HistorySkip the traditional Valentine's Day celebrations and go back in time to the evening of February 14, 1929, with a St. Valentine's Day Massacre themed chef's dinner. A cocktail reception, featuring era-specific drinks, precedes dinner. Tue 2/14, reception 5 PM, dinner 5:30 PM, Raised Bar, 1 W. Upper Wacker, raisedbarchicago.com, $65.
click to enlarge
We'll have what she's having.
When Harry Met SallyThe Music Box Theatre shows the classic romance film in honor of Valentine's Day. Arrive early for a chocolate and wine special in the Music Box Lounge. Tue 2/14, 7:30 PM, Music Box Theatre, 3733 N. Southport, 773 871 6604, musicboxtheatre.com/events, $11 regular, $9 seniors.
Anti-Violence Valentine's DayFemale musicians and artists come together on Valentine's Day against domestic violence. The event will take donations of food, clothes, toiletries, and other items to help those in domestic violence situations. All donated items will go to Connections for Abused Women and Their Children in Humboldt Park. Tue 2/14, 7 PM, the Mutiny Chicago, 2428 N. Western, 773-486-7774, free.
Sappho's Salon: Valentine's Day Open MikeWomen & Children First hosts an open mike for women and non-binary artists to talk (or rant) about love. BYOB. Tue 2/14, 7 PM, Women & Children First, 5233 N. Clark, womenandchildrenfirst.com, free.
Valentine's Day MenuA10 created a special menu for those looking to dine out on Valentine's Day. The menu offers seafood-heavy appetizers, including clam chowder and fritto misto, as well as a "Lady and the Tramp" dinner that includes squid ink bucatini. To top of the meal, try the chocolate mint chess pie, available only in February. Tue 2/14, A10 Hyde Park, 1462 E.53rd, 773-288-1010, a10hydepark.com.
The Cupid PlayersFollowing successful shows at the Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival, the Cupid Players present Cupid Has a Heart On… in Bed! Couples, singles, and groups of friends can expect to be serenaded with new numbers as well as Cupid classics. The one-act performance will include a complimentary champagne toast for audiences on February 14. Tue 2/14 and Sat 2/18, 8 PM, Stage 773, 1225 W. Belmont, 773-327-5252, stage773.com/Cupid, $22.50.
An Affair to RememberCalled one of the most romantic movies of all time, An Affair to Remember, starring Cary Grant and Deborah Kerr, returns to Chicago theaters. Wed 2/15, various locations, fathomevents.com.
I Heart Birds Valentine's Day DanceThe Chicago Academy of Sciences / Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum will host a family friendly dance. A range of exotic birds will join guests at the Nature Museum from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. for a fun-filled Valentine's party. Fri 2/17, 5:30-7:30 PM, Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, 2430 N. Cannon, 773-755-5100, naturemuseum.org, $25 for members, $30 for non-members, $15 for children ages 3-18, $5 for kids 2 and under, additional $5 for tickets purchased at the door.
Restaurant of Romance Called one of Chicago's most romantic restaurants, Geja's Cafe will host an 11-day Valentine's festival. The restaurant will feature sparkling wines and champagnes, live flamenco and classical guitarists, photo keepsakes, and fondue cuisine. The Valentine's festival will end with the Celebration of Marriage Night, where couples receive a discount based on the years they have been married. Through Mon 2/20, Geja's Cafe, 340 W. Armitage, 773-281-9101, gejascafe.com, reservations recommended.
"Month of Love" CelebrationChef Shane Graybeal and Head Bartender Mike Jones, the F&B team behind cocktail-haven Sable Kitchen & Bar, will continue to celebrate a month of pairs. Each week they will co-develop a five-course food and beverage pairing with ingredients inspired by love. Guests can up the romance by making it a staycation at Sable's adjacent hotel, Hotel Palomar, which is offering a "Month of Love" package. Through 2/28, Hotel Palomar & Sable Kitchen, 505 N. State, Hotel: 312-755-9703, Sable Kitchen & Bar: 312-755-9704, hotelpalomar-chicago.com.