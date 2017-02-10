click to enlarge Jonathan L. Green

Wrestlers like Geisha Jane and Armgelina Jolie go arm-to-arm at CLLAW XXVI.



There's plenty to do this chilly weekend. Here's some of what we recommend:



See Priscilla, Queen of the Desert as part of Chicago Theatre Week.

Pride Films and Plays has found its new home at the Broadway (4139 N. Broadway) and stages the barn-busting hero's journey of three queens on the road to glory,

, inspired by the Australian cult film of the same name. Jordan Phelps, Luke Meierdiercks, and Honey West star.

helps celebrate the life of Dilla as part of a tribute show helmed by funk band Perse as Funk at 19 East (19 E. 21st); Illa J and Harris Cole also perform. All proceeds benefit the James Dewitt Yancey Foundation.

Fri 2/10: The "You Are Beautiful Campaign" hosts Strip Joker, a show with stand-up comics talking about nudity while slipping into something more revealing at Uptown Underground (4707 N. Broadway). 8 PM

2/10-2/26: Galerie F (2415 N. Milwaukee) hosts "Bromance: The Unconventional Story of Bernie and Clyde," an exhibition of work by street artists T-Money and Penny Pinch. Opening reception Fri 2/10, 6-10 PM.



Sat 2/11: Ladysmith Black Mambazo (yes, the concert Cady Heron skips in Mean Girls) performs at the Maurer Hall, Old Town School of Folk Music (4544 N. Lincoln). 5 and 8 PM

Sat 2/11: Musical scholars and writers read essays and play music for Punk Ethnography at Corbett vs. Dempsey (1120 N. Ashland) in honor of the new book of essays about the record label Sublime Frequency. 2 PM





Sat 2/11: The Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers hosts CLLAW XXVI, a benefit match to raise funds for Sideshow Theater Company and Chicago Women's Health Center at Logan Square Auditorium (2359 N. Kedzie). 9 PM





Merce Cunningham Dance Company performing in 1970

To celebrate the opening of the exhibit

at the Museum of Contemporary Art (220 E. Chicago), Andrea Weber, a veteran of the Merce Cunningham Dance Company, stages two performances featuring other former dancers from the troupe.

Dose Trousseau at Love Dose 2017 features wedding vendors like Nimble Well.

,

Dose's Valentine's Day-themed market at Morgan Manufacturing (401 N. Morgan), features goods from local small businesses like Dearborn Denim, Glamrocks, IntoxiCakes, and Reppin Pins, plus Valentine-making stations, cocktails, matchmaking, and the bridal-focused Dose Trousseau.