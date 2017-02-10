There's plenty to do this chilly weekend. Here's some of what we recommend:
Fri 2/10: The "You Are Beautiful Campaign" hosts Strip Joker, a show with stand-up comics talking about nudity while slipping into something more revealing at Uptown Underground (4707 N. Broadway). 8 PM
2/10-2/26: Galerie F (2415 N. Milwaukee) hosts "Bromance: The Unconventional Story of Bernie and Clyde," an exhibition of work by street artists T-Money and Penny Pinch. Opening reception Fri 2/10, 6-10 PM.
Sat 2/11: Ladysmith Black Mambazo (yes, the concert Cady Heron skips in Mean Girls) performs at the Maurer Hall, Old Town School of Folk Music (4544 N. Lincoln). 5 and 8 PM
Sat 2/11: Musical scholars and writers read essays and play music for Punk Ethnography at Corbett vs. Dempsey (1120 N. Ashland) in honor of the new book of essays about the record label Sublime Frequency. 2 PM
Sat 2/11: The Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers hosts CLLAW XXVI, a benefit match to raise funds for Sideshow Theater Company and Chicago Women's Health Center at Logan Square Auditorium (2359 N. Kedzie). 9 PM
