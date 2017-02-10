Bleader

Friday, February 10, 2017

Arts / Do This The Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers, Strip Joker, and more things to do in Chicago this weekend

Posted By today at 01.39 PM

click to enlarge Wrestlers like Geisha Jane and Armgelina Jolie go arm-to-arm at CLLAW XXVI. - JONATHAN L. GREEN
  • Jonathan L. Green
  • Wrestlers like Geisha Jane and Armgelina Jolie go arm-to-arm at CLLAW XXVI.


There's plenty to do this chilly weekend. Here's some of what we recommend:


click to enlarge See Priscilla, Queen of the Desert as part of Chicago Theatre Week. - COURTESY PRIDE FILMS AND PLAYS
  • COURTESY PRIDE FILMS AND PLAYS
  • See Priscilla, Queen of the Desert as part of Chicago Theatre Week.

Through 2/19: Pride Films and Plays has found its new home at the Broadway (4139 N. Broadway) and stages the barn-busting hero's journey of three queens on the road to glory, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, inspired by the Australian cult film of the same name. Jordan Phelps, Luke Meierdiercks, and Honey West star. Wed-Sat 7:30 PM, Sun 3:30 PM

Fri 2/10: Thelonious Martin helps celebrate the life of Dilla as part of a tribute show helmed by funk band Perse as Funk at 19 East (19 E. 21st); Illa J and Harris Cole also perform. All proceeds benefit the James Dewitt Yancey Foundation. 9 PM


Fri 2/10: The "You Are Beautiful Campaign" hosts Strip Joker, a show with stand-up comics talking about nudity while slipping into something more revealing at Uptown Underground (4707 N. Broadway). 8 PM


2/10-2/26: Galerie F (2415 N. Milwaukee) hosts "Bromance: The Unconventional Story of Bernie and Clyde," an exhibition of work by street artists T-Money and Penny Pinch. Opening reception Fri 2/10, 6-10 PM.

Sat 2/11: Ladysmith Black Mambazo (yes, the concert Cady Heron skips in Mean Girls) performs at the Maurer Hall, Old Town School of Folk Music (4544 N. Lincoln). 5 and 8 PM


Sat 2/11: Musical scholars and writers read essays and play music for Punk Ethnography at Corbett vs. Dempsey (1120 N. Ashland) in honor of the new book of essays about the record label Sublime Frequency. 2 PM 


Sat 2/11: The Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers hosts CLLAW XXVI, a benefit match to raise funds for Sideshow Theater Company and Chicago Women's Health Center at Logan Square Auditorium (2359 N. Kedzie). 9 PM

click to enlarge Merce Cunningham Dance Company performing in 1970 - JAMES KLOSTY
  • James Klosty
  • Merce Cunningham Dance Company performing in 1970

Sat 2/11-Sun 2/12: To celebrate the opening of the exhibit "Merce Cunningham: Common Time" at the Museum of Contemporary Art (220 E. Chicago), Andrea Weber, a veteran of the Merce Cunningham Dance Company, stages two performances featuring other former dancers from the troupe. 1:30 and 4 PM

click to enlarge Dose Trousseau at Love Dose 2017 features wedding vendors like Nimble Well. - HEATHER PAYNE
  • Heather Payne
  • Dose Trousseau at Love Dose 2017 features wedding vendors like Nimble Well.

Sun 2/12: Love Dose 2017, Dose's Valentine's Day-themed market at Morgan Manufacturing (401 N. Morgan), features goods from local small businesses like Dearborn Denim, Glamrocks, IntoxiCakes, and Reppin Pins, plus Valentine-making stations, cocktails, matchmaking, and the bridal-focused Dose Trousseau. 10 AM-4 PM

For more stuff to do this weekend—and every day—check out our Agenda page.

