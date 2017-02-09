Two American expats founded a restaurant in Shanghai in 2014. They called it the Fortune Cookie. It served chow mein, egg foo young, hot and sour soup, and, naturally, fortune cookies. You cannot get these things at any other restaurant in Shanghai. According to my American expat friend who lives in the neighborhood, it wasn't very good, and she strongly discouraged me from eating there when I went to visit her.Not too far from the Fortune Cookie, in a fancy outdoor mall designed to look like an imperial Chinese village, is a restaurant called the Greyhound Cafe. Its logo is very similar to the American bus company's, except that the hound is running in the opposite direction. I was hoping it would specialize in the sort of overpriced junk food you get in vending machines at bus stations and highway rest stops, but instead it turned out to be an outpost of a Thai food chain based in Bangkok that serves "European bistro" fare, "Asian favorites," and hamburgers.
Fortune Cookie, alas, expired just before last Chinese New Year after a little more than a year in business. The owners informed the many Shanghai expat magazines that a better opportunity awaited them back in the States. (Which, ironically, sounds a lot like a fortune cookie fortune.) I wish Nakorn a better fate. It's not as unique as it wants to be and it probably panders to its American clientele as much as Fortune Cookie did, but the food is pretty, and, if you feel like spending the money, it's a nice alternative to another round of too-sweet pad Thai. v