Former president Barack Obama gives his farewell address in Chicago.

Welcome to the Reader's morning briefing for Wednesday, February 8, 2017.

"Obama Day" could become Illinois's newest holiday

In what would be the state's first new addition in 40 years, former president Barack Obama could be getting his own holiday in Illinois. There are currently two bills going through the Illinois house that would make Obama's birthday, August 4, a legal holiday, along with a senate bill that would make it a commemorative holiday. The former would close schools and state offices on the Monday after August 4; the latter would mark the day without closing anything. [DNAinfo Chicago]

State attorney general Lisa Madigan presses Rauner on Trump's immigration policies

Illinois attorney general Lisa Madigan is putting pressure on Governor Bruce Rauner to denounce President Donald Trump's controversial immigration policies. In an open letter to Rauner, Madigan encouraged him to "use your authority as the governor of one of the most diverse states in the nation to protect all of the residents of Illinois—along with our employers and educational institutions—from the harm caused by these executive actions." A spokeswoman for Rauner said the letter was simply Madigan trying to "distract from her efforts to stop the pay of state employees and force a crisis in Illinois." She also joined 15 other states and Washington, D.C., in the lawsuit that temporarily ended Trump's travel ban on immigrants and refugees from seven predominantly Muslim countries. [Tribune] [DNAinfo Chicago]

With CPS forced to cut budget by $46 million, Claypool says Rauner is "acting like Trump"

As Chicago Public Schools is forced to cut its midyear budget by $46 million, CPS CEO Forrest Claypool compared Governor Bruce Rauner— who vetoed funding for the school district—to President Donald Trump. The "wrong and immoral" veto "cements racial discrimination that violates the civil rights of our children and threatens their very future," Claypool told reporters. A Rauner spokeswoman denied Claypool's accusations, saying that the district chief was attempting to "rewrite history and distract from 20 years of fiscal mismanagement by Chicago Public Schools." [DNAinfo Chicago] [Crain's Chicago Business]

Rahm has some advice for Democrats: "Take a chill pill"

Democratic Mayor Rahm Emanuel has some advice for the members of his political party in the era of President Donald Trump. During an event at Stanford University, Emanuel had a lot to say about the state of the Democratic Party and American politics. Democrats must be in it for the long haul in order for things to change, because it doesn't happen overnight, the former chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee said. "It took us a long time to get this low. It ain't gonna happen in 2018. Take a chill pill, man," he told the crowd. During his time at the DCCC, Emanuel said, he believes he was successful at winning seats in Congress because in traditionally Republican districts the candidates took cultural issues off the table and ran on economic issues. "We, as Democrats, like to walk around [talking about ideals]," the mayor said. "No. You've got to be ruthless enough. We recruited people who matched the districts. If you're running in a Republican district, you've got to get somebody who can win in a Republican district." [Sun-Times]

Double Door owners will continue with eviction appeal and plans for Logan Square location

The co-owners of the famous Double Door club say they will continue appealing their eviction decision in court, despite being evicted from 1551 N. Damen on Monday. "This is merely another chapter for Double Door — it is not the end of its iconic presence as a music venue and arts incubator in Chicago," co-owner Joe Shanahan said in an e-mailed statement to the Tribune. "Double Door will continue to commit itself to protecting its staff, bands, residencies and partners in its current location for as possible." There are also plans for the club to reopen at 2551 N. Milwaukee, in Logan Square, co-owner Sean Mulroney told DNAinfo Chicago. [Tribune] [DNAinfo Chicago]

The "best" pizzeria in Rome is opening its first U.S. location in the West Loop

Gabriele Bonci, one of the most famous pizza makers in Italy, is opening his first U.S. pizzeria in the West Loop in June. Considered by Eater to make the best pizza in Rome, Bonci serves pizza "al taglio," which means it's baked in large rectangular cast-iron plans and typically sold by weight in square or rectangular slices. [Eater]