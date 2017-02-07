click to enlarge AP Photo/M. Spencer Green

A sign warns motorists of the presence of a red-light camera in Chicago.

Welcome to the Reader's morning briefing for Tuesday, February 7, 2017.

Red-light traffic camera firm will pay Chicago $20 million to settle bribery lawsuit

Redflex Traffic Systems Inc., which used to operate Chicago's red-light camera program, is settling a bribery lawsuit by agreeing to pay the city $20 million. The firm's former CEO, Karen Finley, and a contractor allegedly bribed John Bills, an assistant transportation commissioner for the city, "with $570,000 in cash, an Arizona condo and other kickbacks" to keep Redflex's contract intact, according to Reuters. The firm had a lucrative contract with the city for 11 years. [Reuters]

Double Door evicted from its famous Wicker Park location

Double Door, the famous Wicker Park club open since 1994, was evicted from 1572 N. Milwaukee Monday after it failed to pay the appeal bond for its eviction case, according to the Tribune. Tonight's scheduled show by No Men has been moved to moved to the nearby Emporium Arcade Bar (1366 N. Milwaukee). [Tribune]

How a recent University of Chicago grad became "Steve Bannon's Bannon"

The New Yorker looks into how 25-year-old University of Chicago graduate Julia Hahn evolved into serving as a special assistant to President Donald Trump. The former Breitbart news reporter, considered a protegee of White House chief strategist Steve Bannon's, once referred to U.S. House speaker Paul Ryan as a "third-world migration enthusiast" in an article. A University of Chicago classmate said about Hahn in the profile: "We had dinner together a few times, and she was always kind and approachable. The only unusual thing I remember is that she once worked at a shooting range. She described herself as 'a very talented markswoman.'" [New Yorker]

Lyft expands Chicago-area service north to Milwaukee and west to Elgin

Ride-sharing service Lyft is expanding its service in the Chicago area to go as far north as Milwaukee and as far west as Elgin. "The main reason is we saw a lot of drop-offs in those areas, but people couldn't get picked up in those areas," Jean-Paul Biondi, the company's Chicago marketing lead, told the Tribune. Lyft's service already went as far south as Joliet. [Tribune]

Lady Gaga will be the first female artist to headline a show at Wrigley Field

Pop icon Lady Gaga is slated to become the first woman ever to headline a concert at Wrigley Field this summer. Just hours after her Super Bowl halftime performance Sunday night, she announced a tour with a August 25 stop at Wrigley. It will be the first time she's played a solo show in the city since a 2014 performance at United Center. [DNAinfo Chicago]

"Clubstaurant" Tao coming to former Castle location in River North

The Tao Group, known for its "clubstaurants" in New York and Las Vegas, is opening its first location outside of those cities in River North. The restaurant and nightclub will take over the historic building at 632 N. Dearborn, the former home of Castle and Excalibur nightclubs. Tao is partnering with Chicago-based Four Corners Tavern Group on the location. [Eater Chicago]