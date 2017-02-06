American Theeater Company's genderfluid production of Men On Boats is part of Chicago Theatre Week.
There's plenty to do in Chicago this week. Here's some of what we recommend:
Mon 2/6: Revolution Brewery (2323 N. Milwaukee) hosts We Warm Chicago, a fund-raiser supporting the hiring of women in homeless shelters to manufacture coats that fold into sleeping bags for Chicago's homeless. The night includes live music, beer, doodle sketches, and raffle tickets. 6-8 PM
Mon 2/6: The Reader hosts mixologists from Boleo, Drumbar, Slippery Slope, and more who will go head-to-head to create the best sour cocktail at the Winter Mix-Off at Roof (201 N. State). Guests vote on their favorites while enjoying brick-oven pizza and live entertainment. 6-9 PM
Tue 2/7: The monthly reading series Tuesday Funkfeatures eclectic works by local writers at Hopleaf (5148 N. Clark). February's lineup includes Deborah Siegel, Leonard Zawadski, Jenn Sodini, Molly Dumbleton, and Keidra Chaney. 7:30 PM
click to enlarge
RYAN RUSSELL
Lemuria plays at Subterranean on Tue 2/7.
Tue 2/7: Emo pop groupLemuria plays Subterranean (2011 W. North) tonight. Leor Galil writes, "Lemuria’s narrative ambiguity is as strong as their grasp of pop dynamics, and their choices reverberate beyond their songs." 8:30 PM
Tue 2/7:The Grelley Duvall Show is a revival of "Shelley Duvall's Women Under the Influence Theatre," a Steppenwolf LookOut show featuring adaptations of dramatic female-centered movie moments, this time with multimedia presentations, live music, dance, and sketch at the Hideout (1354 W. Wabansia). 9 PM
Wed 2/8:Chicago Is Not Broke: Funding the City We Deserve explores where revenue can be found for progressive and sustainability-oriented projects in Chicago. Contributors to the collection speak at Quimby's (1854 W. North) on their research, civic policy, and the conversations they hope the book inspires. 7 PM
click to enlarge
Debate the ups and downs of Deadpool at this month's Cinema Slapdown.
Wed 2/8: Columbia College's Cinema Slapdown series returns to Film Row Cinema (1104 S. Wabash) to take on Deadpool. After a screening of the film two students will sit down to duke it out over its merits—or lack thereof. 7 PM
Shea Coulee performs at Black Girl Magic on Thu 2/9.
Thu 2/9:Black Girl Magic, a dance party celebrating black femininity and queerness, returns to Berlin (954 W. Belmont) with performances by drag queens Shea Coulee, Dida Ritz, the Vixen, and Lucy Stoole. 10 PM-4 AM
2/9-2/19: Chicago Theatre Week allows you to see dramas, comedies, musicals, improv, and more at theaters across the city—all at a discounted price, including the Reader-recommended shows Blizzard '67, Men on Boats, and Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.
For more stuff to do this week—and every day—check out our Agenda page.