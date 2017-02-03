click to enlarge Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel participating in a panel discussion during last year's U.S. Conference of Mayors in Washington, D.C.

Welcome to the Reader's morning briefing for Friday, February 3, 2017.

Rahm reportedly spoke to Reince Priebus about federal help for Chicago violence

Mayor Rahm Emanuel would like "more federal law enforcement manpower, more assistance to prosecute gun crimes, and money for upgrades to police department technology and to expand jobs programs," according to the Tribune. Emanuel reportedly spoke to White House chief of staff Reince Priebus last week, after President Donald Trump tweeted that he would "send in the Feds!" if the violence in Chicago doesn't decrease. [Tribune]

Governing body of the Chicago Teachers Union calls for CPS head Forrest Claypool's resignation

The Chicago Teachers Union is calling on Chicago Public Schools CEO Forrest Claypool to resign. The CTU House of Delegates issued a vote of no confidence, saying that Claypool and the Chicago Board of Education have tried "to dismantle and sabotage" schools "while frivolously lining the pockets of wealthy investors." [Sun-Times]

Bipartisan Rauner commission finds that Illinois needs to spend $3.5 billion on schools over the next decade

Meanwhile, a bipartisan commission has determined that Illinois needs to spend $3.5 billion more on schools over the next ten years, starting with the poorest districts, according to WBEZ. The commission, which was created by Governor Bruce Rauner and included legislators, hopes to turn the findings of their report into legislation soon. They outlined a way to distribute education funding fairly between school districts based on need. "Today's system says that the challenges that the kids face in East St. Louis are the same as the challenges that kids face in Winnetka," said Democratic state senator Andy Manar. "We have to account for the fact, the absolute fact, that it takes more to educate a child that lives in poverty to get the same outcome as a child that doesn't." [WBEZ]

Drew Peterson's son admits that his father "probably" killed Kathleen Savio, Stacy Peterson

Former Bolingbrook cop Drew Peterson is serving a 38-year prison sentence for allegedly murdering his third wife, Kathleen Savio, in 2004. Peterson's son Stephen Peterson recently admitted to the Tribune that his father "probably" killed Savio and Stacy Peterson, who has been missing since 2007. "I don't want to come out and say he did it . . . but I'm sure he did it," he said in a recent interview. [Tribune]

River North's Langham named the best hotel in the U.S.

The Langham Hotel in River North has been named the country's top hotel in US News & World Report's Best Hotels rankings for 2017. With 268 rooms and 48 suites mostly facing the Chicago River, the luxury hotel and its restaurants have been a popular destination for tourists and locals since it opened in 2014. It was also named the top luxury hotel by travel site Trivago in 2016. [AFP via Yahoo News]