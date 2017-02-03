Noname performs at the House of Vans grand opening on Fri 2/3.
There's plenty to do this weekend. Here's some of what we recommend:
Fri 2/3: The indoor skate park and events space House of Vans (113 N. Elizabeth) opens with a photography retrospective and live performances from Future Islands, Digable Planets, and Noname. RSVP at houseofvans.com. 6:30 PM
Fri 2/3: Pinwheel Records (1722 W. 18th) and the Ladylike Project host Funny Grabs Back, a comedy show featuring Kristen Lundberg, Lisa Peters, Sonal Aggarwal, Becca Brown, and Elizabeth Gomez. All proceeds benefit Family Rescue, an organization dedicated to eliminating domestic violence in Chicago. 8 PM
Grace DuVal
ATOM-R performs Kjell Theøry at the Graham Foundation this weekend.
Fri 2/3-Sat 2/4: Developed during the past two and a half years by Chicago-based collective ATOM-R (Anatomical Theatres of Mixed Reality), the performance piece Kjell Theøry bores virtual holes in the traditional theater experience. Housed in the ballroom of the Graham Foundation (4 W. Burton), the work makes extensive use of wall projections, live streams, and algorithmically generated text to create a layered, hypnotic dream space. (Read Sasha Geffen's review.) 7 PM
weegee
Bettie Page, 1955
2/3-3/11: Corbett vs. Dempsey (1120 N. Ashland, third floor) hosts "Bettie Page," an exhibit of black-and-white images from iconic street photographer Weegee. Opening reception Fri 2/3, 6-8 PM.
Sat 2/4: The Pilsen Art Expo at La Luz Gallery (1545 W. 18th) is an exhibition of installations, paintings, drawings, and live demonstrations by local artists with music from DJ Daniel Villarreal. 7-10:30 PM
Sat 2/4:Chicago Voices holds a one-night-only, multigenre concert at the Civic Opera House (20 N. Wacker) featuring live performances from artists with "deep ties to Chicago," including Shemekia Copeland, Kurt Elling, Lupe Fiasco, The Handsome Family, John Prine, Michelle Williams, and more. 7:30 PM
click to enlarge
Alex Becerra
I Love Blondes, 2014
2/4-3/18: Shane Campbell Gallery (2021 S. Wabash) presents "Sueños Eróticos," an exhibit of paintings by Alex Becerra. Opening reception Sat 2/4, 1-3 PM.
Sun 2/5: DJs spin vinyl at the Anti-Super Bowl House Party, a dance party at Broken Shaker (19 E. Ohio) revolving around Lady Gaga's halftime show. 6 PM-2 AM
2/5-3/12: "Precariat" is a group exhibition at the Hyde Park Art Center (5020 S. Cornell) featuring photographs, sculptures, installations, and paintings responding to identity, social issues, and activism. Reception Sun 2/26, 3-5 PM.
