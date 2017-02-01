Last week Shannon Noll's variety show Barron Trump: Up Past Bedtime debuted in the midst of a turbulent debate about whether President Donald Trump's youngest son is fair game for comedians. Despite the decidedly affectionate approach of Noll's production—a humorous homage to Pee-wee's Playhouse in which Barron is master of ceremonies—the Chicago comedian now says she has been the target of an aggressive and alarming backlash on the Internet.On Facebook and Twitter, the harassment has included death threats, as well as homophobic, transphobic, anti-Semitic, and racist comments directed at Noll. Similar remarks were posted in response to a Reader preview of Up Past Bedtime published on January 25. The Revival in Hyde Park, where the show is staged, has also been the target of online harassment, Noll says.
Father God, Lord Jesus, please STRIKE DOWN Sick Psycho # ShannonNoll & others who attack son of our God-loving @POTUS @realDonaldTrump! https://t.co/JnKqBMbhxS— Samstwitch (@SammysTwitch) January 30, 2017