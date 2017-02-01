click to enlarge AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File

A Caterpillar 349E hydraulic excavator operates on a construction site.

Welcome to the Reader's morning briefing for Wednesday, February 1, 2017.

Caterpillar moving its global headquarters from Peoria to Chicago

Caterpillar, the world's leading manufacturer of construction, mining, and other types of equipment, is moving its global headquarters and CEO from Peoria to Chicago. The corporation's top tier of executives will move to Chicago later in 2017, with a maximum of 100 employees relocating by the end of the year. Despite moving its headquarters, new CEO Jim Umpleby says that Peoria will remain "the center of the universe for Caterpillar." "I think our commitment and our ties to Peoria will still be very, very strong," he told the Peoria Journal Star. "We'll have more employees in this area than any other place in the world. We intend to continue our deep philanthropic and civil involvement." [Peoria Journal Star]

Report: The racial wealth gap in Chicago is much higher than the U.S. average

Wealth inequality between whites and blacks, Latinos, and Asians in Chicago is much higher than the national average, according to a new study from the Corporation for Enterprise Development. The median income for whites is $70,960 "compared with $56,373 for Asians, $41,188 for Latinos and $30,303 for blacks," according to the Tribune. Some of the findings are even more disturbing: "About 65 percent of African-American, Latino and Asian households in Chicago have so little savings and other assets that a sudden job loss, medical emergency or other income disruption would throw them into poverty within three months," the newspaper reported. [Tribune]

McCarthy attorney: Former CPD chief was not involved in Jackson divorce

Former Chicago police superintendent Garry McCarthy was issued a surprise subpoena in the high-profile divorce between former U.S. rep Jesse Jackson Jr. and former alderman Sandi Jackson. Morgan Stogsdill, an attorney for McCarthy, argued at a status hearing Tuesday that the subpoena was "unwarranted" and the former police chief had "absolutely nothing to do with" the split. Sandi Jackson's legal team is trying to "quash the subpoenas" and filed a motion last week. [Sun-Times]

Durbin won't vote to confirm attorney general nominee

Senator Dick Durbin will oppose President Donald Trump's nomination of his fellow senator Jeff Sessions for U.S. attorney general. "He is the wrong person for this job," Durbin said of Sessions during a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting Tuesday. "We need someone with unquestioned strength, values and integrity, who at that critical constitutional moment is prepared to stand up to this president, or any president, and say: 'You are wrong, and if you insist on doing this, I will resign.' I cannot picture it." [Tribune]

Restaurants join the resistance against Trump's immigration ban

Several Chicago restaurants are expressing their opposition to President Donald Trump's controversial immigration ban. Publican Tavern supplied attorneys stationed at O'Hare International Airport with food, and Dark Matter Coffee, Metropolis Coffee, and Goddess and the Grocer offered free food and drinks. More restaurants, including powerhouse Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises, are coming together for a "Hearts for Aleppo" fund-raiser February 13. [Eater Chicago]

Chicago lands the 2017 MLS All-Star Game at Soldier Field

The 2017 Major League Soccer All-Star Game will be held at Soldier Field on August 2. The MLS All-Star squad is expected to play one of the top five soccer teams in the world—last year the opponent was London-based Arsenal Football Club. [Fox Sports]