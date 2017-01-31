Dan O'Sullivan admits that he had a "lame-ass excuse" for skipping the protests on January 28 at O'Hare International Airport over President Trump's executive order on immigration: household chores. But as he quietly folded laundry at his Chicago apartment, the journalist and self-described "idiot with a keyboard" sparked a viral #DeleteUber campaign on social media that doubled as a possible blueprint to those who want to resist Trump by putting pressure on corporations that associate with the president and his administration. (Uber CEO Travis Kalanick is on Trump's economic advisory board.)The anti-Uber campaign sprang from the demonstrations that began last Saturday afternoon in several American airports in opposition to Trump's executive order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority countries. (Later that evening, a federal judge granted a stay on deportations for people who arrived in the U.S. with valid visas but were detained on entry.) A nonprofit union that represents New York taxi drivers announced a one-hour work stoppage at JFK airport in solidarity "with all of our peace-loving neighbors against this inhumane, cruel, and unconstitutional act of pure bigotry." While browsing Twitter, O'Sullivan was struck by Uber NYC's tweet that it was suspending surge pricing on rides from JFK and perceived it as an attempt to undercut and profit from the taxi drivers' demonstration.
congrats to @Uber_NYC on breaking a strike to profit off of refugees being consigned to Hell. eat shit and die https://t.co/19gbpIc9m9— HUNTER S. FAILSON (@Bro_Pair) January 29, 2017
Goodbye @Uber. Hello @lyft. #DeleteUber pic.twitter.com/Hk04FpllUn— Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) January 30, 2017
He clicked YES. #DeleteUber pic.twitter.com/i3nL7JrmBg— MacGyver the Lizard (@MacGyverLizard) January 30, 2017
usta uber a lot , not no moeeee— TOKYO ✘ (@madeintyo) January 29, 2017