A placard in Lakeview's Unabridged Bookstore suggests a host of classic dystopian novels for this political moment.

This is our country and we must fight to keep it so. If America is ever again to be great, it can only be through the triumph of the middle class. We must purge our country of all the alien elements and ideas that now infest her! America for Americans!

There's summer reading, and then there's the reading we do in the depths of winter. The Amazon list of best-selling books was led Monday by George Orwell's totalitarian nightmare,. A second Orwell novel,, a parable inspired by the Soviet revolution's betrayal of its idealists, was 46th. Several other novels that imagine tyrannies occupied spaces between: Sinclair Lewis's(sixth), Aldous Huxley's(21st), Margaret Atwood's(24th), and Ray Bradbury's(32nd). (Hannah Arendt's nonfictionwas 33rd.)An Amazon subcategory, Kindle editions of " alternative history ," was led by Philip K. Dick's, imagining the U.S. after losing World War II. Seventh was the Kindle edition combiningand, and eighth was Philip Roth's, in which the America First movement takes over the country before the war and Charles Lindbergh becomes president.Mentioning many of these titles, the's Francis X. Clines observed Monday that "dystopian classics have been racing up retailers' best-seller lists since Mr. Trump took over the White House"; he referred to them as "literary escapes." I'm not sureis the best description of what's happening here. My book group is now reading, and as I, for one, turn the pages, I'd like to think I'm confronting a dreadful possibility, not running from it.was last week's top seller at the Unabridged Bookstore in Lakeview, bookseller Ianni Grammatis told me."Just yesterday we sold eight copies," he said Monday. "A lot of people say, 'Geez, I read this in high school, but I think I need to reread it.'"There's a sign in the store that says "Alternative facts located in our fiction section," and another promoting "10 classic novels to read when considering the new presidency." Many of those novels are ones I've already mentioned, but another is Nathanael West's, written in 1932. It's a black satire about the so-called American dream, as dangled by cynical demagogues and grasped at by saps. This quote by power-mongering Shagpoke Whipple is by itself enough to earnits place on the table:The story's the same at Women & Children First in Andersonville."Like many bookstores, we've seen a significant spike in sales for, and, co-owner Sarah Hollenbeck e-mailed me. "We were getting so many questions for these specific books that we created a 'Terribly Relevant Fiction' display that put them all side by side. Most customers buying these books will mention that they are 'scary' or 'too real' or a combination like 'scary real.'"Escapism? I wondered."In my opinion, these purchases don't seem lighthearted, but rather the furthest cry from escapism," Hollenbeck replied. "It was only recently that most of our customers were heading to our Critical Race Theory section to find resources that would help them better understand these times, but now they are also gaining insight into the psychology of oppression and the abuse of power."Of all the actions Donald Trump has taken in his few days as president, the one that alarms me most is his giving adviser Stephen Bannon a permanent seat at principals meetings of the National Security Council. I don't want Bannon—who said the media "should keep its mouth shut"— within a country mile of national security decisions; as head of Breitbart news, he wallowed in hyperpartisan hyperbole, and I see nothing in his resumé to counterbalance his indifference to accuracy.Furthermore, it's an appointment that mimics the old Soviet system, in which political commissars littered military chains of command, their responsibility being to enforce ideological conformity. Sometimes, I think, autocrats can't help themselves. They might even wish they could stand for democratic principles and bask in public approval; but that would mean understanding and trusting other people, which they don't, and leading through inspiration, which they can't. So they do what they can, which is to plant cronies in important places to take notes and report back. Fear is as inefficient as it is odious, but there are leaders with nothing else in their playbooks.Books have been written on the subject.