Over the last three years or so, I've written about nearly 20 new barbecue restaurants. That's more than the steak houses, Italian joints, ramen-ya, boutique taquerias, and all the other overplayed restaurant trends of the moment. Reiterating the common flaws inherent to most of these barbecue spots has become just as exhausting and formulaic as they are.And yet here we are again.
At Rylon's Smokehouse on the Near South Side, chef-owner Derek Rylon of the Lincoln Park brunch spot Batter & Berries takes a similarly imprecise approach when it comes to barbecue, offering everything from tacos to po'boys to crab cakes to lobster mac and cheese. When it comes to barbecue, he posits an almost insurgent creed, drawing a dubious distinction between south-side and north-side barbecue styles and placing Rylon's right in the middle. OK, there's something to be said about the south side's traditional use of the aquarium smoker, which performs at a relatively high temperature, versus the newer school of north-side barbecue spots (like Myron's) that tend to use more complicated smokers.But when the meat hits the table, what's painfully clear is that Rylon's doesn't fall in middle of this perceived spectrum. It isn't even on the spectrum. The best that you can say is that it uniformly falls into the ignoble category of meat Jell-O. Ribs slide from the bone like they're melting. Serve the brisket with some kasha varnishkes on the side and it wouldn't be out of place at a seder. Most damning of all, nothing—including the pulled pork, perhaps the most smoke-absorbent meat of them all—tastes of the crucial element of woodsmoke. You can call this roasted pork, but you can't call it barbecue.
When you have to summon the energy to declare lunch at your 21st barbecue restaurant a waste of digestive real estate, you've fallen into a rut. Such a sorry state of affairs calls for only one remedy. You make your way to 43rd Street and recalibrate your settings for what constitutes good Chicago barbecue. As it is and ever was (for the last 12 years, anyway), a large rib tip combo from Honey 1 BBQ is all it takes to get right with the world.
