It took us a while, but we finally read every word of the 164-page U.S. Department of Justice report on the Chicago Police Department, which was released January 13. For an overview of its main findings, you can read our prior story. But here, we'd like to present a list of findings and anecdotes included in the report that were particularly interesting, surprising, or disturbing, some which have been overlooked by reporting elsewhere.
It's important to note that most of the horrifying details you'll read below are anecdotes, and don't necessarily describe the actions and/or attitudes of Chicago's entire 12,000-plus-member police force. However, taken together, this patchwork of stories confirms details that many police reform advocates have been talking about for decades—a mosaic of behavior that can't be written off as "one-off" or isolated events that don't say anything about the culture of the department as a whole.
Though the DOJ report also highlights and commends instances of levelheaded professionalism and heroism, and says that this ethos is more representative of the vast majority of Chicago cops, these disturbing anecdotes paint a portrait of many Chicago police officers as violent, often racist cowboys prepared to beat even children and the mentally ill; of a department that inadequately trains, supervises, and disciplines them; and of an Independent Police Review Authority that allows this aggressive culture to flourish unchecked.
All incidents described below are according to the DOJ report.
On the sometimes racist and otherwise bad behavior of Chicago police officers:
On the internal dysfunction of the police department and IPRA:
On the city's understanding, awareness of, and abatement of bad policing:
