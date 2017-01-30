City Winery hosts a celebration of author and activist Langston Hughes on what would have been his 115th birthday.
There's plenty to do this week. Here's some of what we recommend:
Viviane Sassen/MoCP
Four Shoes, 2005
Through 4/1: The Museum of Contemporary Photography (600 S. Michigan) presents "Umbra,"a solo exhibition of Dutch fashion photographer Viviane Sassen's work.
Mon 1/30: Tonight'sJello at Links Hall is the first iteration of an experimental dance series featuring new works by Jenn Freeman, Jasmine Mendoza, Nico Rubio, and more. 7:30 PM
Zakkiyyah Najeebah
Open TV founder Aymar Jean Christian leads a discussion about upcoming webseries on Tue 1/31
Tue 1/31: Aymar Jean Christian hosts #OpenTVTonight at the Museum of Contemporary Art (220 E. Chicago), featuring screenings of pilots from upcoming webseries—including Brown Girls, Brujos, and Afternoon Snatch—and talks with the artists who created them. 6 PM
Tue 1/31:Chicago Voices Talk: Hip-Hop is a panel discussion about the city's impact on the genre at the Chicago History Museum (1601 N. Clark). Panelists include rapper Rhymefest and Amina Norman-Hawkins. 7 PM
Wed 2/1: To celebrate the 40th anniversary of Rhino Poetry, the Poetry Center of Chicago hosts a reading by writers Vu Tran, Tara Stringfellow, and RJ Eldridge at City Lit Books (2535 N. Kedzie). 6:30 PM
Wed 2/1: The comedy group Preach, which combines spoken word and improv, perform their sketch revue Uncomfortable at the Greenhouse Theater (2257 N. Lincoln) for Preach, a Comedic Benefit for Serious Housing Justice. Proceeds benefit the Metropolitan Tenants Organization. 7:30 PM
Wed 2/1:Happy Birthday Langston Hughes at City Winery (1200 W. Randolph) is an evening of Langston Hughes poetry read by Regina Taylor, J. Ivy, Terisa Griffin, and Jussie Smollett to celebrate the writer and activist's 115th birthday. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Donda's House. 8 PM
Danny Clinch
Drive-By Truckers perform in Chicago on Thu 2/2.
Thu 2/2: Southern rock band Drive-By Truckers play at the Vic (3145 N. Sheffield). Peter Margasak writes of their new album, American Band: "Pulling off this kind of album isn't easy, but the gritty melodies and stomping rhythms only enhance the righteous messages that transcend particular moments in American history, even as they unmistakably spring from the present." 8 PM
Thu 2/2: Writers from the Onion sister siteClickHole return to the Hideout (1354 W. Wabansia), equipped with stories, characters, and PowerPoint presentations. 9 PM
