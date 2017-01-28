Street View is a fashion series in which Isa Giallorenzo spotlights some of the coolest styles seen in Chicago.
Isa Giallorenzo
"Be yourself in whatever you do," says Monika Latala of the fashion blog effiesdress.com. Effie, her alter ego, is a name she took from one of her favorite poems, "Here Is Little Effie's Head" by E.E. Cummings. "It's about being fearless, not afraid to make a statement, and that's what Effie helps me do in fashion." After moving from Poland, Latala began blogging "because the need to share my looks became stronger than the fear of starting my own page, " she says. "[Late, legendary New York Times fashion photographer] Bill Cunningham said, 'Fashion is the armor to survive the reality of everyday life,' and I totally agree with that."