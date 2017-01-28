Bleader

Saturday, January 28, 2017

Arts / Style A local blogger mixes poetry and fashion

Posted By on 01.28.17 at 08:00 AM

Street View is a fashion series in which Isa Giallorenzo spotlights some of the coolest styles seen in Chicago.
click to enlarge ISA GIALLORENZO
  • Isa Giallorenzo

"Be yourself in whatever you do," says Monika Latala of the fashion blog effiesdress.com. Effie, her alter ego, is a name she took from one of her favorite poems, "Here Is Little Effie's Head" by E.E. Cummings. "It's about being fearless, not afraid to make a statement, and that's what Effie helps me do in fashion." After moving from Poland, Latala began blogging "because the need to share my looks became stronger than the fear of starting my own page, " she says. "[Late, legendary New York Times fashion photographer] Bill Cunningham said, 'Fashion is the armor to survive the reality of everyday life,' and I totally agree with that."

click to enlarge img_9317.jpg

click to enlarge img_9324.jpg

click to enlarge img_9319.jpg

