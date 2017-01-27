

There's plenty to do this weekend, apart from catching stray snowflakes on your tongue. Here's some of what we recommend:

Fri 1/27: HIV positive artist, choreographer, dancer, theater director, and writer Bill T. Jones holds a free presentation at DuSable Museum (740 E. 56th) in association with "Art AIDS America." 7 PM





click to enlarge Zinzi Gugu Lombard-Miller

TALsounds performs at Chicago Psych Fest on Fri 1/27.



Fri 1/27: Get out your glow sticks and miniature lava lamps—it's the Chicago Psych Fest. The Hideout (1354 W. Wabansia) hosts psychedelic bands Post Animal, Spectralina, TALsounds, and Hands of Hydra. 9 PM





1/27-2/9: The tenth annual Chicago Restaurant Week returns with prix fixe menus at hundreds of locations including Reader-recommended restaurants like Blackbird, Nico Osteria, and Yusho. Ah, at last: budget caviar!





click to enlarge EMILY SCHWARTZ

Guarding the Princess at the Young Playwrights Festival.



Through 1/29: The Chicago Dramatists (1105 W. Chicago) hosts the 30th iteration of the Young Playwrights Festival, featuring works by high school students Alexandra Obert (Obsessed), Elyssa Saldana (Guarding the Princess), Ricardo Salgado (Eye See All), and Sejahari Saulter-Villegas (Race to the Finish). 7:30 PM





1/28-3/16: The Evanston Art Center (2603 Sheridan, Evanston) presents "Through Darkness To Light: Photographs Along the Underground Railroad," photographer Jeanine Michna-Bales's series that pieces together a narrative of slaves who escaped through the Underground Railroad. Opening receptions Sat 1/28 and Sun 1/29, 2-4 PM.



Sat 1/28: DANK Haus (4740 N. Western) hosts Winter Brew where local breweries—including 5 Rabbit, Dovetail, Half Acre, and Pipeworks—showcase their craft beers in the ballroom and skyline lounge of the German American Cultural Center, with food from the Northman. 2-10 PM



Sat 1/28: Just Ethos hosts the Forward Motion Activist Fundraiser, featuring live music, therapeutic reiki, and art demonstrations. Funds go to organizing activist trainings. Ticketholders will be messaged the event location beforehand. 7 PM





Sat 1/28: Quimby's (1854 W. North) hosts its sixth annual Zlumber Party, a zine-making slumber party complete with snacks, coffee, office supplies, and burgeoning friendships. 9 PM





click to enlarge Tom Csizmadia

Fulfill that donut craving at the Chop Shop on Sun 1/29.



Sun 1/29: Now is your chance to unleash your inner Homer Simpson. Donut Fest returns to the Chop Shop (2033 W. North) with coffee and donuts from local restaurants and bakeries. 10 AM





Sun 1/29: In Fresh Ayers, Bill Ayers invites professor David Omotoso Stovall to the Seminary Co-Op (5751 S. Woodlawn) to discuss his new book, Born Out of Struggle: Critical Race Theory, School Creation, and the Politics of Interruption. 3 PM