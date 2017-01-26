I will govern my movements and actions in accordance with the instructions of the War Department and the commanding officer of the Army or Navy unit to which I am accredited, which includes the submitting for the purposes of U.S. military censorship all statements, written material, and all photography intended for publication or release either while with the Army or Navy or after my return, if the interviews, written matter, or photography are based on my observations made during the period or pertain to the places visited under this authority. I further agree that I will submit to the War Department for purposes of censorship all such material written after my return, if the interviews, written material, or statements are based on my observations made during the period or pertain to the places visited under this authority. This includes all lectures, public talks, "off the record" speeches, and all photography intended for publication or release, either while with the armed forces or after my return, if they are based upon my observations during this period or pertain to the places visited.
Showing 1-2 of 2