Police investigate the scene of a January 1 shooting in which a 23-year-old woman was shot in the chest and hand and a 25-year-old man was shot in the leg.

Welcome to the Reader's morning briefing for Tuesday, January 24, 2016.

Shootings, homicides in 2017 are already above January 2016 levels

Chicago has already seen at least 228 people shot and at least 42 murders in 2017 as of Monday morning, according to the Tribune. It's a 5.5 percent increase in shootings and 23.5 rise in homicides over the same point in January 2016, which was the most deadly January in almost 20 years. Fifty-four people were shot over the weekend and six of them died. The New Year's and Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekends were also very violent. [Tribune]

CPD warns officers after "Make America Great Again" hat spotted in vehicle during inauguration protests

A pro-President Trump "Make America Great Again" hat was spotted on the dashboard of a parked Chicago Police Department vehicle during the Inauguration Day protests Friday, even though on-duty officers are banned from participating in politics. Police leaders are reminding cops about the rules that prohibiting "participating in any partisan political campaign or activity," according to a police spokesman. [DNAinfo Chicago]

J.B. Pritzker scores support of top Rahm donor for possible gubernatorial bid

Businessman J.B. Pritzker is exploring running in the 2018 Democratic primary for governor and he's just won the support of a major Democratic donor. GCM Grosvenor CEO Michael Sacks is known for his close relationship with Mayor Rahm Emanuel and for being one of his top donors. Sacks has also donated money to other Democratic causes, including the anti-Governor Bruce Rauner Leading Illinois for Tomorrow political action committee. "We need the return of civility and a leader that seeks to bring us together and not divide us," Sacks told Politico in a statement. "In all these respects, JB would be extraordinary. If he decides to run I will help in any way asked." [Politico]

Transgender Northwestern student didn't get a bid from any sororities

Northwestern University freshman Adam Davies wanted to join a sorority on campus to make friends. It was one of the first times in the U.S. that an openly transgender man tried to join the Greek system through recruitment, and likely the first time at Northwestern, according to the Tribune. But 18-year-old Davies didn't get a bid from any sorority. "The vibe was—as far as I could tell—we would love to have you, but we can't," he told the Tribune. "I made it very clear that I was a transgender man because I'm not afraid of who I am." [Tribune]

The Newberry is collecting signs from the Women's March for posterity

If you created a sign for the Women's March on Chicago Saturday, the Newberry library would like it for its collection. It's also collecting buttons and other items related to the march for "a living archive of modern protest that includes voices from across the city," according to the library. [DNAinfo Chicago]

Miranda Lambert, Rascal Flatts to headline 3rd Country LakeShake festival

Nashville stars Miranda Lambert, Rascal Flatts, and Thomas Rhett are headlining the third annual Country LakeShake festival at Northerly Island from June 23 to 25. Despite being only in its third year, it's become one of the country's premier country music festivals. "After the first couple of years, and especially what we did with CMT last year making it the country music festival of the summer, artists got to see there's no other festival in country music that has the look that this one does," the president of country touring at Live Nation Brian O'Connell told the Sun-Times. "To have Chicago as your backdrop to the whole festival experience just takes your breath away." Some of the other artists playing include Lauren Alaina, Little Big Town and Big & Rich. [Sun-Times]