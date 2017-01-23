click to enlarge Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Hundreds of thousands of people protested outside the Trump Tower and in the streets Saturday as part of the Women's March on Chicago.

Welcome to the Reader's morning briefing for Monday, January 23, 2016.

About 250,000 people showed up for Women's March on Chicago

Around 250,000 people showed up for the Women's March on Chicago Saturday morning, making it the third largest of the women's marches against President Donald Trump in the U.S., after the protests in Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles, according to organizers. Only 50,000 women were expected for the event, and the high turnout meant that the actual march after the rally had to be canceled. "It was mind-blowing. It just shows there are a lot of women and women's advocates that wanted to make their voices heard," organizer Liz Radford told DNAinfo Chicago. "We were so happy to provide a forum where they could come out and do that." [DNAinfo Chicago]

Why some Chicagoans are disappointed that "Public Enemy No. 1" El Chapo was extradited to New York

El Chapo Guzmán was the first person since Al Capone to be named "Public Enemy No. 1" by the Chicago Crime Commission. Guzmán's Sinaloa cartel allegedly wrecked havoc on the streets by "brutally dominating Chicago's booming narcotics trade—a market that has been linked to the city's problems of gangs and shootings" and by using the city a distribution center for drugs, according to the New York Times. Authorities in the city who have spent years building a case against the notorious cartel leader were somewhat disappointed when he was extradited to face charges in New York first, but relieved that he was facing the law in the American criminal justice system. "That would be a great thing for Chicago to have this individual brought before a Chicago court, given his history and the atrocities committed here," Andrew Henning, general counsel for the Chicago Crime Commission, told the newspaper. [New York Times]

Christi Parsons reflects on covering Barack Obama since 1997

Tribune White House news correspondent Christi Parsons had the unique opportunity of covering former president Barack Obama from 1997 up through Obama's letting her ask the final question of his last press conference as president. She reflects on the time she first noticed him as he gave a memorable speech on the senate floor in Springfield, watching him progress to the U.S. Senate and eventually following him to the White House. [Tribune]

Marine shot in Chicago in 2009 dances with VP Pence's wife at inaugural ball

The marine chosen to dance with Vice President Mike Pence's wife, Karen Pence, during an inaugural ball Friday evening was a native of East Chicago, Indiana, who survived a shooting in Chicago eight years ago. Sergeant Angel Rodriguez, 28, was shot in January 2009 while leaving VIP Cutz barbershop on the southeast side. "It's crazy that I was shot in the street in Chicago eight years ago, and here I am tonight in a room that everyone in the country wants to be in," he told the Tribune. Rodriguez also campaigned for Barack Obama's campaign in 2008. [Tribune]

Taraji P. Henson buys out south-side theater for free Hidden Figures screening

Empire star Taraji P. Henson wanted local low-income families to see her critically acclaimed movie Hidden Figures, so she bought out a Sunday screening at the AMC Ford City 14 theater and gave away tickets. The movie is based on the true story of three black female mathematicians at NASA who were instrumental in launching astronaut John Glenn to orbit the earth in the early 1960s. "I want to give to those that may not otherwise have the chance the opportunity to see this powerful film," Henson posted on her Instagram account. [A.V. Club]

Kings of Leon postpone United Center show, reschedule for March

The Kings of Leon show scheduled for Monday at United Center has been postponed until March 8 because drummer Nathan Followill has pneumonia. Tickets for the canceled show can still be used. [Sun-Times]